Deezer, the online streaming music service from France, announced its Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) channel in time for ADE 2021.

The music channel will include six playlists covering different electronic sub-genres such as house and disco techno. These playlists include tracks from much-loved artists in the genre, including David Guetta, Floating Points, Ellen Allien, and many more.

In addition, a Deezer music widget is now available on the ADE website. The Deezer music widget comes with a "Sounds of ADE" playlist that features tracks from the likes of Charlotte de Witte and Carl Cox.

Deezer has announced the return of its Amsterdam Dance Event (channel) in time for this year's event. Deezer's ADE 2021 Channel is set to launch on October 6.

ADE 2021 is set to take place from October 13 to 17, 2021.

"This is the fourth year in a row partnering with ADE as we love to support the electronic community, including all the DJs that we respect and admire," said Marc-Antoine Rousseau, Deezer's Dance & Electronic Content Specialist.

Rousseau added, "Since there are still a lot of music fans who can't fully experience ADE live, we've created a music hub to capture all the energy and buzz that you'd experience at a live festival."

Deezer's ADE 2021 Channel will have a total of six playlists covering a variety of electronic sub-genres, including progressive, house, disco techno, and drum & bass. These playlists will include tracks from known electronic artists such as David Guetta, Floating Points, Martin Garrix, Paula Temple, Ellen Allien, and many more.

This is not the first time that the French online streaming music service has curated a playlist for an event or a special occasion. Back in April, Deezer launched an exclusive playlist put together to celebrate the 250th birth anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Deezer Music Widget

A Deezer music widget is also available on the ADE website.

The Deezer music widget comes with an exclusive "Sounds of ADE" playlist. This playlist includes tracks from artists such as Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, Claptone, and Richie Hawtin. These are the artists who are expected to form at the ADE 2021.

A Big Year for Deezer

2021 has been a pretty eventful year so far for Deezer.

The online music streaming service is now available on Apple Watch and has made a couple of partnership and investment announcements. One of which is Deezer's partnership with subscription giant Globoplay. The partnership aims to provide more new content for subscribers in Brazil.

Available in over 180 countries around the world, Deezer connects 16 million monthly active users around the world to 73 million tracks. Deezer also boasts 97% of its music catalog in HiFi, an impressive 70 million high fidelity songs in total.

Deezer is available on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, laptops, home sound systems, connected cars, and smart TVs.

