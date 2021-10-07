Tesla Plans to Accelerate Solar Roof Installations For US Markets: Here's How You Can Apply

Tesla is planning to expand its solar roof installation service across the United States. At the moment, the service was only limited to select markets in the country.

This time, the company will target to reach more customers for its solar roof tile business.

Tesla Solar Roof Tile Installation

According to a person familiar with Tesla's plans regarding the solar roof tile, the upcoming service would cater to the needs of those customers who reside anywhere in the country, Electrek reported on Thursday, Oct.7.

Regardless of your distance from the Tesla Energy warehouse, you can place an order. After submitting it, the firm will notify you that it will be sending workers who will install the solar roof tile in your house.

You can visit the support page of the company for more details.

However, there's a condition before Tesla installs the solar roof in a particular location: the electric car manufacturer wants to guarantee that the house is suited for installation.

Furthermore, the previous price increase in the service has pushed other customers to file a lawsuit against Tesla.

So far, the referral program of the company was halted for the solar panels and automobiles, but the solar roof installation's referral reward spiked to $500.

How Tesla Solar Roof Differs From Solar Panels

From a previous report by CNET, the Tesla solar roof tiles have big differences compared to the standard solar panels that we know. The source wrote that when it comes to pricing, the latter is the cheaper one.

The news outlet further reported that based on research, the usual price range for the said product sits between $15,000 to $25,000. This covers the buying up to the installation process.

On the other hand, some reports suggested that the Tesla solar roof tiles could go as high as $100,000, while its standard pricing could range from $30,000 to $75,000.

Since Tesla's advanced technology is more expensive, it offers more power compared to the usual product. With regards to the installation, the solar panels are easier to set up since they could be placed for any house type.

Meanwhile, the solar roof tile would require the user to replace the entire roof.

What makes Tesla's solar roof more unique is its outstanding solar power. Compared to the old solar panel models, its storage capabilities are beyond the user's expectations.

Tesla Will Soon Become Electricity Provider

Last August, we reported that the Cybertruck creator has been eyeing to become an official electricity provider to customers living in Texas. During the same month, Tesla applied to be a supplier in the state.

Despite its several energy storage systems around the world, the company has not yet explored reaching out to households. Following this plan, Tesla has previously helped the Texan residents during the winter storm and the freezing cold, thanks to the Powerwall.

