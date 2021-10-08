"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," the reboot of the movie series of the popular video game franchise, has dropped its official trailer.

The film, which stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, and Avan Jogia, is set to hit theaters on November 24.

The story of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is based on two of the video games in the franchise, "Resident Evil" and "Resident Evil 2."

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer

The movie is considered the reboot of the film series, which starred Milla Jovovich.

The official trailer of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" begins with a sign bearing the name of Raccoon City, a fictional city that is central to the "Resident Evil" story.

The sign also bears the date of September 30, 1998, which is an indication that the film's timeframe falls within that of "Resident Evil 2."

The official trailer features some of the film's important characters, such as siblings Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon Scott Kennedy.

What You Have to Know About the Reboot

According to a report by Ars Technica, the reboot's director, Johannes Roberts, "wanted to stay closer to the 'Resident Evil' and 'Resident Evil 2' games-even employing the same fixed angles of Spencer Mansion in the first game.

The film, which is set for release on November 24, features many of the core characters of the Capcom franchise. Siblings Claire and Chris Redfield are played by Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell, respectively. Hannah John-Kamen plays the role of Jill Valentine while Avan Jogie is taking on the role of Leon Scott Kennedy.

Other members of the cast include Donal Logue (Chief Brian Irons), Neal McDonough (William Birkin), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Lily Gao (Ada Wong).

The 'Resident Evil' Franchise

The "Resident Evil" video game series was created by Capcom and made its debut in 1996 with the first "Resident Evil" game. Countless games that are part of the series have been released since, but not all are considered as main entries.

The latest main entry in the series is "Resident Evil Village," which is considered by many fans as "Resident Evil 8." There is no word yet if a ninth main installment in the video game series is in the works.

Some of the games in the video game series were remade through the years. The latest remake released by Capcom is "Resident Evil 3," which was released last year.

Aside from the video game series and the live-action film series, the "Resident Evil" franchise includes animated films, television series, novels, and comics.

