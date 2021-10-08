Children's vaccine shots are now expected to be implemented this coming November. However, this would still depend on the final decision of health regulators.

Right now, the global COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting many countries, especially after medical researchers confirmed new variants, such as Delta, which could infect even young individuals.

Because of this, many government officials and health departments and organizations are now debating if children should be allowed to get vaccinated.

But, U.S. federal officials said that they now consider administering around 20 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to immunize children, specifically school-age ones, against COVID-19.

They are currently expecting this as early as November. Before that happens, they already purchased enough doses to provide two vaccine doses to around 28 million kids between the ages of five to eleven.

Children Vaccinations Might Be Difficult

According to The Washington Post's latest report, managing vaccinations for young U.S. residents could be harder compared to those for adults.

"Kids have gone back to school, we're seeing disease increases in pediatrician offices because of exposures to other viruses, and we're needing [children] to come in for flu vaccine," said Children's Minnesota's Former Infection Prevention and Control Senior Director Patsy Stinchfield.

Aside from back-to-school activities, health regulators could also have an issue when vaccinating five to eleven-year-old children since health experts are still trying to provide third COVID-19 vaccine shots to immunocompromised individuals.

On the other hand, they also administer third coronavirus vaccine shots to older Americans, who are at high risk of severe infections.

WHO Also Makes Anti-COVID-19 Efforts

While the U.S. health regulators are still deciding if vaccine shots for 5-11 years old children should be approved, WHO (World Health Organizations) decided to launch its new Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination program.

This new project of the international health agency aims to help residents in poorer countries get vaccinated. WHO also explained that the new anti-COVID-19 program would help end the current two-track pandemic.

Specifically, the new strategy of WHO would help every country across the world to immunize 40% of their popularity by the end of 2021 70% by 2022.

For more news updates about children's vaccines and other similar topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

