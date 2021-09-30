(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) United Airlines Layoffs 593 People for Violation of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

United Airlines has officially laid off 593 people for violation of the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The company has strictly imposed these mandates, and now, 593 people are out of the company.

United Airlines Lays Off 593 Employees

According to the story by abc7Chicago, United Airlines confirmed that it had fired almost 600 employees. These employees were reportedly fired for their refusal to get vaccinated against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is despite the mandate that the company has reportedly put in place.

United Airlines previously announced its firm vaccine mandate for all United States-based employees during the starting of August 2021. It was actually the first major company to officially announce such a mandate. Many, however, have since followed this suit.

99% of United Airlines Employees Vaccinated

In a certain memo to staff, United Airlines executives noted that over 99% of the airline's United States employees have all been vaccinated. These exclude those that have submitted for either a religious or medical accommodation.

United Airlines has previously noted that "COVID-19 is almost NON-existent" on flights noting that an extensive study confirms that wearing face masks would actually ensure passengers' safety when air traveling. Flights were then considered low risk when it came to the spectrum regarding COVID-19, according to the report.

2,000 COVID-19 Pandemic Deaths

The airlines reportedly acknowledged that there are some people that are still reluctant to follow the company's mandate. United Airlines also reportedly thanked everyone who chose to get their shots for taking the next step to protect themselves as well as their following employees.

The company noted that those who did not comply with the company's firm mandate would then start the process of separation from the official airline company as per the given policy. United Airlines notes that the pandemic is currently killing over 2,000 people every day.

65% Increased Death Rate Over 30 Days

The 2,000 deaths every day were noted to be a 65% increase in just the past 30 days. It was also stated that the most effective way to keep people on their side safe is to make sure that all of them are now vaccinated.

The Chicago-based airline is currently facing two lawsuits over the mandate. One of them is coming from Fort Worth, Texas. Before the mandate officially went into effect, six employees reportedly also asked a federal judge to block the company's vaccination requirement.

COVID-19 Test Result Requirement

The airlines, however, note a different requirement for their travelers. According to the official United website, all passengers that are traveling towards the US, regardless of their vaccination status, are still required to provide an official negative COVID-19 test result.

It was also noted that travelers couldalso choose to provide documentation of recovery as a substitute for a negative COVID-19 test result. This move is to help monitor those that might have COVID-19 from spreading. United Airlines has previously mentioned the risk of termination for employees that refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

