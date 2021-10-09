The US Navy has initially said that the Facebook page of one of their destroyers was hacked after a series of streams of the game "Age of Empires" appeared on the page.

However, the US Navy eventually issued an update that clarified what happened. It was actually not a hack, but it was pretty much a case of a social media manager forgetting to switch to their personal account before starting their gaming stream.

"Age of Empires" is a series of real-time strategy video games that was first released in 2017. Its next installment is set for release on October 28.

US Navy Initially Says USS Kidd Facebook was Hacked

The US Navy initially claimed that the Facebook page of the USS Kidd, one of their destroyers, was hacked after a series of "Age of Empire" streams were posted to the page beginning on October 3.

According to the military news site Task & Purpose, the US Navy issued a statement through its spokesperson, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman.

"The official Facebook page for USS Kidd (DDG 100) was hacked," the military news site was told. Cmdr. Schwegman also added that the US Navy was working with Facebook to resolve the issue.

According to a report by PC Gamer, the first "Age of Empires" stream appeared on October 3 and captioned "Hahahahaha." A second stream was posted on October 4, and even more "Age of Empires" streams followed after that.

The "Age of Empires" streams were eventually deleted by the US Navy.

What Really Happened

Apparently, the Facebook page of the USS Kidd really was not actually hacked. According to the report by PC Gamer, the US Navy eventually issued an update that clarified the situation.

Per the report, "The Navy issued an update yesterday saying that the whole thing was actually just a social media manager who forgot to switch from the Kidd's account to their personal one before getting their 'AoE' on."

What is 'Age of Empires'?

"Age of Empires" is a real-time strategy video game series. Its first game was developed by the now-defunct Ensemble Studios, published by Microsoft, and released in 1997. Aside from the "Age of Empires" series, Ensemble Studios is also known for "Age of Mythology" and "Halo Wars."

A "Definitive Edition" of the first "Age of Empires" game was eventually released in 2018.

Multiple games that are part of the series have been released through the years, but only four in total are considered as main installments. "Age of Empires II" was released in 1999, followed by "Age of Empires III," which was released in 2005.

The latest main installment is the upcoming "Age of Empires IV," which will be released on October 28. The game will be playable for Microsoft.

