Apple's App Store will likely postpone its move to welcome third-party payment options in its platform with its latest court order request.

As per Gizmodo's latest report, the federal judge on the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit orders the Cupertino giant to allow its developers to at least link other payment portals aside from the iPhone maker's.

Apple App Store Likely to Postpone Other Payment Options

Apple has until Dec. 9 to implement the court order from Sept. 10, but it seems that the Cupertino giant is hoping to extend it.

Gizmodo noted in the same report that the approval of Apple's appeal to suspend the decision could postpone it for years due to extended litigation in the court of both Epic and the iPhone maker.

Apple App Store Court Order Request

On Oct. 8, Friday, Apple went on to file its notice of appeal in the District Court of the Northern District of California in the United States. The latest request of the tech titan seeks to reverse the initial decision of the Federal judge that would require the firm to open its app marketplace to other payment options.

Apple specifically wrote in its appeal that it is requesting for a suspension of the decision of federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, which forced the tech firm to allow developers to link its app with outside platforms.

As such, developers in the Apple App Store will have to wait a little longer until they can link their apps with other payment options.

Apple App Store Fees

Apple's App Store currently requires a 30% cut for every sale of the apps under the marketplace platform of the company.

It is worth noting that app developers could only ditch the 30% cut of Apple from their profits if they choose another payment system that does not require the same hefty commissions.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino giant has already lowered its fees, which is also known as the Apple Tax, by half, at least for the small developers. That said, the firm now only gets 15% of its earnings since Nov. 18, 2020.

Another tech conglomerate, Google, followed Apple App Store's move last March 16 by lowering its Google Play Store to 15%.

Apple and Other Payment Services

According to 9to5Mac, Apple announced last Sept. 1 that it will allow app developers in the App Store to link third-party services, which would redirect users to other payment options. It comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission launched an investigation against the app marketplace of the Cupertino giant.

Apple further said that it will be updating its App Store guidelines in 2022.

