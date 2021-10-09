AMD has been relatively quiet about their Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs, especially amidst the barrage of hype and leaked benchmarks involving Intel Alder Lake. But perhaps this is the first confirmed instance of their next-generation desktop chips.

WCCFTech reports that a host of prebuilt, all-in-one desktop PCs from HP have been spotted listing the AMD Ryzen 7000 series among their specs. The PCs come in both 24 and 27-inch configurations, which HP says are due to launch next year.

Aside from the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, the HP PCs are also going to feature an option for 12th gen Intel Core i7 processors, which is definitely Alder Lake.

To round up the specs list, the desktop systems will also feature Windows 11 operating systems, up to a 1TB PCIe SSD and a 2TB hard drive, dual speakers, a pop-up camera, and a keyboard with integrated Emoji keys.

The systems are already listed in the Desktops and Computers page of the HP website, if you want to check them out.

This would be the first news involving AMD Ryzen over the past few weeks, which was obviously dominated by Intel Alder Lake 12th gen processors. Specifically, the flagship Core i9-12900K has been hogging the headlines beating the current-generation lineup of AMD Ryzen in almost every way possible.

Read also: AMD Ryzen Chips Performance Could Drop by 15% on Windows 11 | Fix is Still Coming

These Aren't The AMD CPUs You're Looking For

For those who have been eagerly waiting for news about AMD's upcoming Zen 4 chips, you might have to hold your horses. Because it seems like these Ryzen 7000 CPUs aren't even the direct competitors to Intel Alder Lake.

That's because there's a high likelihood that these AMD chips are from the Rembrandt line, rather than Raphael, according to WCCFTech. Raphael is the much-anticipated Zen 4 series which is switching to LGA from PGA (i.e. the pins are now going to be on the motherboard.

That specific lineup of AMD Ryzen chips is not due until a year from now, whereas these potential Rembrandt CPUs are scheduled to launch next year.

How Do These Ryzen 7000 CPUs Differ From Zen 4?

Specifically, the Rembrandt CPUs are going to be classified as Zen 3+, and not Zen 4. The chips are reportedly made using TSMC's 6nm process, and will be featuring built-in RDNA2 graphics.

Aside from this, the HP systems could also be supporting PCIe Gen 4 (which could explain why they opted to go for a PCIe SSD instead of an NVMe) and LPDDR5 or vanilla DDR5 memory support.

Supported memory speeds could reach as high as DDR5-5200, and there's also a rumored 20 full PCIe Gen 4 lanes, with two USB 4.0 ports rated at 40Gbps.

What's Next For AMD?

For now, AMD is biding their time with their next-gen CPUs as there's barely any news about their most anticipated chips. As such, fans will have to play the waiting game until an official announcement from Team Red is made.

For more updates, just check back here at Tech Times.

Related: Intel Alder Lake i7-12700K Benchmarks Leaked--AMD Ryzen Now In BIG Trouble?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.