Best Buy PS5 Restock Assures Buyers by Locking in Stock for $200/yr Membership

Best Buy PS5 restock has a new approach to helping buyers get their hands on the new PlayStation 5. This new approach, however, costs $200 for a one-year membership that would lock in consoles for buyers.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

According to the story by arsTechnica, for those still searching for a PlayStation 5 and are also a Best Buy customer, the solution might have just arrived. This is if one would be willing to spend an extra $200 per year for access.

This is because the big-box electronics retailer is now locking in stock of in-demand holiday items just like Sony's very own console behind a membership of its brand new Totaltech program, as per Best Buy. The supposed expensive customer service package was just recently rolled out throughout the nation.

Best Buy Annual Service

The annual service costing $200 does have its benefits, just like round-the-clock tech support as well as up to two years protection on certain Best Buy purchases, which include AppleCare+ insurance which alone can already cost $200. Subscribers will also get membership discount prices as well as exclusive access to certain "season's hardest-to-find products" and even more bonus perks on holidays, according to the company's statement as per BusinessWire.

On October 11, 2021, Best Buy retail site had the coveted $500 disc drive model PS5s available for the company's Totaltech members to buy. The consoles were reportedly gated behind the "exclusive access event" paywall. The PS5 restock is expected to come in the UK at GAME, while AMD is expecting console shortages to happen next year.

Odd Turn of Events for PS5 Stock Online

Instead of instantly sold out, the stock reportedly lasted between 90 minutes up to two hours. This is a relatively surprising sales pace compared to the wide insane demand for the hardware that a lot of consumers have been facing ever since it initially hit the stores in November 2021.

Although the PS5's listing page did point directly towards Totaltech membership exclusively while the hardware remained available, its actual unrelated VIP buying privileges remain unlisted anywhere on the program's official membership benefits as well as FAQ pages. Buyers shouldn't really be too shocked should they see other highly desired products being affected by the chip shortage, including PC GPUs as well as the Xbox Series X restock.

Best Buy Premium Membership

The service is reportedly replacing the known Best Buy Beta program that was actually tested in certain markets starting April 2021. Beta also seemed to target what was mentioned to be a more generalized range of benefits over just one focused on tech support as well as protection.

It also notably did not offer special members-only events in order to buy limited-stock electronics. The company's very own free My Best Buy membership, which actually sometimes includes certain exclusive discount sales, currently remains unaffected. Sadly, Sony themselves have admitted that the PS5 restock problems are not going away "until next year" but this still remains to be seen.

