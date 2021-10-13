(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Olympus Hit by Cyberattack Forcing Company to Shut Down IT Systems in US, Canada, and Latin America

Olympus has just been hit by a cyberattack which forced the company to shut down its IT systems in certain places around the world. Olympus is known as a camera maker as well as a Japanese tech giant, and it had to shut down its own IT system in the US, Canada, and Latin America after it had just recently fallen victim to a cyberattack.

Olympus IT System Affected

In an official website blog post, the company noted that it is now in the progress of investigating a particular potential cybersecurity incident. The supposed incident reportedly happened on October 10, 2021, and has affected the company's IT system.

According to TechRadar, after detecting certain suspicious activity on its very own network, the company then mobilized a response team that was made up of forensic experts. This is although it also suspended all of its very own affected systems to contain any particular potential threats.

Olympus Gets Third Party Investigators

Olympus is now working with certain third parties as part of its own investigation. Olympus has reportedly confirmed though that this particular incident was contained to its own IT systems located in the US, Canada, and Latin America, noting that no other regions were actually impacted by the attack.

If this incident does ring a bell, this is because there was another huge attack that Olympus suffered. Just in September, the company had its European, Middle East, and Africa network affected by yet another cyberattack.

Olympus Recovering from a Ransomware Attack

During the previous ransomware attack, the company actually released a similar statement saying it was actually "investigating a potential security incident." TechCrunch, however, reportedly spoke with an anonymous source that was familiar with the incident as per TechRadar. The anonymous source noted that Olympus was actually recovering from a ransomware attack.

There was allegedly a particular ransom note left on Olympus' infected system that would link the attack to a certain ransomware-as-a-service or RaaS group known as BlackMatter. Brett Callow, a certain ransomware expert, and threat analyst at Emsisoft, gave a statement.

Is It BlackMatter?

Brett Callow reportedly spoke with the news outlet noting the new group actually appears to have risen from the ashes of the previous DarkSide ransomware group, which was reportedly shut down in May. This was following the massive attack done on the Colonial Pipeline.

As of the moment, Olympus has yet to confirm that the known BlackMatter ransomware group was actually behind the initial attack. Its investigation regarding the second attack is currently still going on. The colonial pipeline incident saw $5 million paid to the cybercriminals.

The massive cyberattack did so much damage by shutting down the largest fuel pipeline as the United States declared a state of emergency due to the attack. The pipeline was reportedly carrying out about 45% of the fuel supply of the East Coast, which equates to about 2.5 million barrels every day.

