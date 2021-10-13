A new iOS scam ring is targeting various dating app users across the globe. Involved security experts confirmed that their victims usually reside in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Hungary.

As of the moment, the new international hacking group is being observed by Sophos, a cybersecurity firm that named these scammers the "CryptoRom" gang.

"In May, we published a report about scammers using dating sites and apps to social-engineer victims into installing fake cryptocurrency apps on iPhone and Android," said the security agency via its official blog post.

Researchers at Sophos added that they later discovered that the scammers were not only targeting dating app users in Asia. They were discovering a rising number of victims in other parts of the globe, such as Europe.

New iOS CryptoRom Scammers

According to ZDNet's latest report, the new international malicious group is specifically targeting iOS users that are relying on dating apps to connect with other individuals.

Right now, this is a serious matter since people across the world can't quickly meet their potential dates due to the safety restrictions implemented by different governments.

When it comes to severity, Sophos' cybersecurity professionals claimed that the CryptoRom hacking group can even control their victims' devices.

This is why they are now warning those who are using Bumble, Grindr, Facebook Dating, and other similar apps to be more careful when communicating with total strangers.

The new CryptoRom scam ring is just one of the malicious groups targeting iOS and Android users. Recently, it was reported that a Google Play Store app steals sensitive Facebook credentials.

On the other hand, Russian cybercriminals are now accused of the most devastating security attacks in the United Kingdom.

How CryptoRom Scammers Target iOS Users

Sophos explained that the new CryptoRom scam group was able to abuse Apple's Enterprise Signature platform, which is specifically designed for app and software developers.

As of the moment, the giant iPhone maker hasn't confirmed it yet if they are already fixing the issue. If you are using Tinder or other dating apps, the best thing you can do right now is to avoid providing your sensitive details, such as banking information.

For more news updates about CryptoRom and other new scamming groups, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

