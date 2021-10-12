Google Play Store recently suffered from malicious applications. Because of these, security experts warned consumers to check applications' reviews, backgrounds, and other essential information before installing them.

Now, another Android app is said to steal users' Facebook credentials. It is currently disguised as a photo editor app to fool consumers.

What makes this alarming is that Google Play Store still hasn't removed it yet from its platform. As of the moment, the search engine giant did not clarify if it would delete the malicious application.

Right now, the photo editor app called "Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor" already has more than 5,000 downloads. If you haven't installed it yet, here's why you shouldn't.

Is the Google Play Android Editing App Really Dangerous?

According to Bleeping Computer's latest report, the malicious Android app can steal your Facebook credentials. It can do this since users are being asked to sign in to their FB accounts if they want to use the Android application.

On the other hand, involved cybersecurity researchers explained that the Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor contains malicious code similar to another malicious editing application.

Both of them require users to provide their Facebook accounts before they can access the editing apps. As of the moment, the threat level of the new malicious application is not yet confirmed.

However, suppose it is similar to the recent malicious apps on Google Play Store. In that case, they can also use your sensitive FB information to access your payment information, especially if you are linking your credit or debit card to your account.

Recent Malicious Apps on Google Play Store

This is not the first time that A malicious app has targeted android users on Google Play Store. The Wired reported that more than 200 apps were recently reported targeting around 10 million consumers.

Zimperium, a mobile security firm, explained that the previous massive hacking campaign had been affecting Android users way back in 2020. One of these is the so-called GriftHorse.

Right now, Google is still enhancing its Play Store's security features. But, it would still take a lot of time before online attackers are completely prevented from publishing their malicious apps on the platform.

For more news updates about Google Play Store and other similar topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

