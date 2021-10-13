The Apple AirPods Pro repair program is ongoing, and the biggest development here would be the extension of the service, as it continues after two years since the device's release. Some users have encountered static or crackling noises from their Wireless earphones, but it was said to be a normal one that can be fixed.

The static or weird sounds are triggered by the use of AirPods Pro's Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was the latest feature of the earphones coming from the regular audio device lineup. The revolutionary wireless earphone lineup has always been rumored of an upgraded release these coming years, but two years later, there are still none.

Apple AirPods Pro Extended Repair Program

Apple's Support Document has revealed that it has extended the repair program of the company for the AirPods Pro, and it was initially set for two years since the release and manufacturing of it. The device's release is not entirely flawed, but still, some cases have seen the worse of the AirPods Pro and its latest feature.

The Cupertino giant said that users have the right to have it repaired on an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) or Apple themselves. Also, this problem of the AirPods Pro is not an isolated case, particularly because all that has been manufactured before October 2020 would most likely see or experience the flaw.

According to an archived version of the old support document, the program was about to end in October 2021, but the company is having it extended for better coverage.

Read Also: Apple's New Update Will Help You Find Your AirPods if You Misplace Them

Apple AirPods Pro: Static and Crackling

The problem with the AirPods Pro was its static and crackling sound as the Active Noise Cancellation is triggered by its use and when it is toggled on. It was not a problem on the user's phone and device's connection with each other but was Apple's manufacturing fault on the phenomenon.

That being said, Apple has owned up to admit their faults and has issued a repair program that would be free of charge for those with legitimate static and crackling issues.

Apple AirPods Pro: Active Noise Cancellation

The Active Noise Cancellation or ANC of the AirPods Pro was one of the most advanced features of the wireless earphones in the Apple lineup. It was also adopted for the likes of the Apple AirPods Max, the over-the-ear headphones that are non-invasive or not needing to insert up to one's ears.

The ANC was a new approach of Apple, like the AirPods and previous EarPods do not have noise-canceling features on their technology.

However, this does not mean that the ANC was a novel one, as it was already seen from competitors. The feature and Pro version of the AirPods brings this to people, with its repair program to fix it.

Related Article: Here's How to Enable Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro to Hear Other People Better on iOS 15

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.