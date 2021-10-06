Apple has a new update that will be very useful to people who keep misplacing their AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. The new firmware update includes options that will help owners locate their missing AirPods.

Included in the update are the "Find Nearby" user interface and the option to be automatically notified if you leave your AirPods behind.

Apple's Lost Mode

Apple's new firmware update has added a couple of new features and options that will hopefully help owners who keep misplacing their AirPods find them faster. Take note, however, that these options are available for the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Related Article: AirPods 3 Will Launch in Late 2021; AirPods Pro 2 to Debut in 2022 [Report]

The latest update expands the functionality of the Find My app. According to a report by The Verge, users can activate what is known as the Lost Mode. The Lost Mode activates "millions of other iPhones, iPads, and Macs aid in the search should your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max go missing."

How it works is pretty simple. As long as your AirPods is within the range of the Bluetooth of an Apple device, you will be informed of your AirPods' location.

Find Nearby Interface and Automatic Notification

Apple also has a new "Find Nearby" user interface that The Verge report has likened to another Apple product, the AirTags.

If your missing AirPods are close to where you are, the "Find Nearby" interface will show onscreen prompts such as "near," "far," or "here" when you're already where it is.

AirPods owners can also opt to be automatically notified should they leave their AirPods behind.

Unfortunately, there is no straightforward way to make sure that your device gets Apple's new firmware update. According to the report by The Verge, "it just sort of happens randomly when they're connected to your iPhone."

The Verge report also notes that these features did not make it in time for the iOS 15 launch as promised.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

If you're an owner of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, these new features will come in handy when they go missing for one reason or another. If you happen to not own one, here is what you have to know about these AirPods:

Apple AirPods Pro Specs and Features

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Dual beamforming microphones

Dual optical sensors

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

5.4g weight

Compatible with Qi-certified chargers or the Lightning connector

Up to 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge

Up to 3.5 hours of talk time with a single charge

Bluetooth 5.0

Apple AirPods Max Specs and Features

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Optical and position sensor (each ear cup)

Total of nine microphones

384.3g weight

Up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode enabled

Up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge

Bluetooth 5.0

Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, Green

Also Read: Apple AirPods Max vs Beats: Price, Specs, and Everything to Know About the New Over-Ear Headphones!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.