Nvidia recently warned consumers that its drivers could be pulled out from GeForce GTX 600 and 700 models. Now, the giant American multinational tech firm confirmed that its latest driver no longer supports Windows 8.1, Windows 8, and Windows 7.

Aside from this, the giant computer component creator also announced that the newest Game Ready driver is not available in Kepler GPUs.

This would certainly disappoint many consumers since the latest Nvidia driver brings optimized support for many popular games. These include "Baldur's Gate 3," the "Crysis Remastered" trilogy, as well as "Back 4 Blood."

To give you more idea, here are the affected Kepler-based Nvidia GPUs that would no longer have the advanced Game Ready driver version.

Affected Nvidia GPUs Based on Kepler Architecture

According to PC Gamer's latest report, Nvidia released a new list of the affected GPU cards. Here are the exact models:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (192-bit)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Ti OEM

NVIDIA GeForce GT 740

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730

NVIDIA GeForce GT 720

NVIDIA GeForce GT 710

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 645

NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

NVIDIA GeForce GT 635

NVIDIA GeForce GT 630

Based on the latest Nvidia unsupported GPU list, consumers who rely on GTX 750 and GTX 750 Ti can still use the Nvidia Game Ready driver.

On the other hand, the giant tech developer explained that Kepler-based cards would still work fine since they'll have security updates. However, consumers can only have them until September 2024.

Windows 11 To Have DLSS-Supported Nvidia Driver

The Verge reported that Windows 11 would soon have a new Nvidia display driver. This would certainly excite many players since the new model would have the so-called DLSS feature or Deep Learning Super Sampling.

On the other hand, this new Nvidia driver would also support up to 28 games. This means that the Nvidia-supported DLSS titles are now more than 100, which is considered an essential company enhancement.

For more news updates about Nvidia and other related stories, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

