"Back 4 Blood" is finally out, and it's bringing people the next-gen "Left 4 Dead 2" sequel that they never got. It also runs well enough on PC.

PC Gamer detailed the specific graphics settings that PC players should use if they want a very smooth (and visually stunning) "Back 4 Blood" experience.

According to their gameplay testing, most PC gamers with relatively modern hardware could turn the game's graphics settings up to at least the "High" preset for a great balance between performance and visuals.

Here are the specific settings they went with:

Graphics preset: HIGH, as mentioned

Upscaling: AMD graphics card owners should turn on FidelityFX Super Resolution to either Ultra Quality or Quality modes. As for NVIDIA GPU owners, you should turn on DLSS Quality mode.

DX12 should be picked instead of DX11 if you have the option.

Chromatic aberration should be turned OFF for maximum performance gains.

On their test rig, which ran an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 32GB of RAM, and an RX 6900 XT, "Back 4 Blood" never dipped below 70 FPS minimum at 4K.

'Back 4 Blood' PC System Requirements

Since "Back 4 Blood" is a cross-generation title (it runs on both the last-gen Xbox One and the current-gen Xbox Series X/S, the game's visuals will require some pretty decent hardware to run at respectable frame rates.

Here are the official system requirements, as per the game's official website:

Minimum

Intel Core i5-6600/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

8GB of RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD RX 570 with 4GB of VRAM

Full DX12 support

40GB HDD space

Target graphics: 1080p "Low" preset, for 60 FPS

Recommended

Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

12GB of RAM

NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD RX 590 with 4GB of VRAM

Full DX12 support

40GB SSD space

Target graphics: 1080p "High" preset, 60 FPS

'Back 4 Blood' Review Roundup

PCGamesN is a fan of the game, praising it for its overall fun gameplay despite feeling "unbalanced" and too difficult at times. The game is essentially a "Left 4 Dead" sequel in all but name, and it brings people to the glory days of the iconic zombie-slaying game series.

All in all, PCGamesN gave "Back 4 Blood" a score of 8.

TechRadar, on the other hand, also lauded the game for capturing what a lot of players loved about the original "Left 4 Dead" series, all while keeping it updated for the modern gaming industry with fresh mechanics.

As per their review, the game's co-op is a fantastic implementation with its introduction of a card system that makes players feel like they "own" the character they're playing as.

Lastly, "Back 4 Blood" is not made for solo players as its difficulty, while offering great replay value, can prove punishing a single player-the rating: 5.5 out of 6 stars.

