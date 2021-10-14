"Back 4 Blood" is finally out, and it's bringing people the next-gen "Left 4 Dead 2" sequel that they never got. It also runs well enough on PC.
PC Gamer detailed the specific graphics settings that PC players should use if they want a very smooth (and visually stunning) "Back 4 Blood" experience.
According to their gameplay testing, most PC gamers with relatively modern hardware could turn the game's graphics settings up to at least the "High" preset for a great balance between performance and visuals.
Here are the specific settings they went with:
- Graphics preset: HIGH, as mentioned
- Upscaling: AMD graphics card owners should turn on FidelityFX Super Resolution to either Ultra Quality or Quality modes. As for NVIDIA GPU owners, you should turn on DLSS Quality mode.
- DX12 should be picked instead of DX11 if you have the option.
- Chromatic aberration should be turned OFF for maximum performance gains.
On their test rig, which ran an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 32GB of RAM, and an RX 6900 XT, "Back 4 Blood" never dipped below 70 FPS minimum at 4K.
'Back 4 Blood' PC System Requirements
Since "Back 4 Blood" is a cross-generation title (it runs on both the last-gen Xbox One and the current-gen Xbox Series X/S, the game's visuals will require some pretty decent hardware to run at respectable frame rates.
Here are the official system requirements, as per the game's official website:
Minimum
- Intel Core i5-6600/AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- 8GB of RAM
- NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD RX 570 with 4GB of VRAM
- Full DX12 support
- 40GB HDD space
- Target graphics: 1080p "Low" preset, for 60 FPS
Recommended
- Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- 12GB of RAM
- NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD RX 590 with 4GB of VRAM
- Full DX12 support
- 40GB SSD space
- Target graphics: 1080p "High" preset, 60 FPS
'Back 4 Blood' Review Roundup
PCGamesN is a fan of the game, praising it for its overall fun gameplay despite feeling "unbalanced" and too difficult at times. The game is essentially a "Left 4 Dead" sequel in all but name, and it brings people to the glory days of the iconic zombie-slaying game series.
All in all, PCGamesN gave "Back 4 Blood" a score of 8.
TechRadar, on the other hand, also lauded the game for capturing what a lot of players loved about the original "Left 4 Dead" series, all while keeping it updated for the modern gaming industry with fresh mechanics.
As per their review, the game's co-op is a fantastic implementation with its introduction of a card system that makes players feel like they "own" the character they're playing as.
Lastly, "Back 4 Blood" is not made for solo players as its difficulty, while offering great replay value, can prove punishing a single player-the rating: 5.5 out of 6 stars.
