Looking for a wedding date after yours are canceled due to an emergency? No worries, as Tinder is debuting a new feature called "Plus One," and it helps people to quickly find a new person to meet and get to know. Sometimes, matching a person on Tinder is not a guaranteed date, and checking plus one on an RSVP with a canceled date is kind of embarrassing.

Going to weddings alone is hard, and sometimes, matches on online dating websites are hard to ask to be invited to weddings, as it might scare them away or think that the relationship is escalating quickly.

There are many features of Tinder in the application that has already been available to people, including blocking the numbers of known contacts and message warnings for offensive content.

Tinder: Plus One for a Quick Find

The many features of Tinder have made it an application that shows how much it knows a user, especially with regards to their dating life, to make it feel more secure and manageable. Tinder has announced earlier today that it is launching a new feature that would help its users find a quick date with its newly launched "Plus One" feature.

Plus One would help people find an almost instant date, and this already gives the other party a notion that what they are looking for is a companion in any events they are invited to. Sometimes, when matching on Tinder alone and being asked to come to massive parties like this for companionship-it scares a match away.

However, with the new feature, it would be telling them almost immediately that this particular card or person is looking for a date at a said event. May it be weddings, gatherings, corporate meetings, and more.

The Plus One feature would also help on a date to be less awkward, especially as it would provide insight on what setting the event or happening itself.

Plus One for Weddings Only?

Tinder has specifically pointed out that this feature is meant for weddings, but it is not "closed" or exclusive to the function, especially as it can also be for other events. However, this feature is very handy for canceled wedding dates, where a person has already ticked the "Plus One" box on the RSVP.

How Does It Work?

Tinder said that it has partnered with WeddingWire regarding this venture, which has helped them determine the hardships of weddings and the expense it typically costs a person.

The coming months were regarded by Tinder to be busy with weddings for different people, and the Explore feature would help this new one, to focus on the same interests.

The promotion of WeddingWire would be a giveaway program of as much as $460 to a person that would attend weddings, as it is the average cost of attending these said marital events.

