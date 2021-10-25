Cybersecurity is a must these days, especially with the many rising threats that do not easily reveal themselves when they are committing the cyber crimes right under the noses of businesses or individuals.

Reliable protection is hard to come by since anyone or even the corporation that offers the top-notch service can get bypassed by hackers, threat actors, viruses, malware, and other dangerous entities found on the internet.

Moreover, it would be ineffective if the services that people avail are only focusing on the limited capacity of tools to look into the service and not on having a specific point person to monitor one's business.

That being said, cybersecurity programs should change and focus more on what the consumer or client needs instead of giving them ready-made products and letting the business owner decide for themselves.

Iron Range Cyber is an example of services that devote their assets and resources to give the best in protection and cybersecurity, risk management, vulnerability management, and more amidst this digitally-focused era, where almost everyone uses smartphones, computers, and the internet.

Iron Range Cyber: Who Are They?

"Adaptive Cybersecurity that adjusts to your budget. Industry-Leading Specialists in protecting the public and private institutions of all sizes with a unique technology stack, customized for your needs."

--Iron Range Cyber

Iron Range Cyber is an organization that offers its service to provide cybersecurity and protection in this digital world and does so with its massive range of tools and programs. The company is most notable with its dedication to prioritizing the concern of its clients, focusing on their clients' needs and how their products would align greatly with their goals and missions.

It focuses on SMB or small-to-medium businesses and provides the best possible service for them regarding their needs and allocation. The company promises that there will not be the same cybersecurity and risk management for companies, especially with what Iron Range Cyber has to offer.

It is because Iron Range Cyber focuses on bringing a tailored service to fit the demands, budget, needs, and specifications of a certain business and its products. This means that it can help pinpoint an exact problem to deal with instead of offering a product that is "ready-made" or is a general solution to a problem.

This is a practical take on cyber security, as not all businesses are alike and focused on the same goals or services.

Iron Range Cyber is the known partner of several technology companies with worldwide recognition, such as Malwarebytes, Altera, and Witfoo.

Iron Range Cyber: Service Offers and Features

Iron Range Cyber delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity programs to SMB's without the complexity. They focus on solving cybersecurity challenges rather than selling a set of rebranded tools at inflated prices.

--Iron Range Cyber

Risk Assessment

Cybersecurity Program Development

Incident Response

NIST Framework

Vulnerability Management

CMMC Compliance

As said earlier, Iron Range Cyber is a company that focuses on providing service by getting to know the needs, requirements, and budget allocation of a potential client or customer. Of course, every start of the agreement needs several clauses where the client and Iron Range Cyber would agree upon, meaning that it would focus on the client's needs for the supposed service.

This means that Iron Range Cyber would commence assessments and reviews of their customers and penetration testing services to assess the integrity of their systems. This would ensure that the transaction that both parties would be doing is meaningful and not a waste of time as it addresses the precise needs of its customers.

Why Iron Range Cyber?

There are plenty of services that offer risk management and vulnerability management services to the public. They are popular ones that help get the job done. However, Iron Range Cyber is not as simple as the known cybersecurity companies that bring malware removers or anti-virus systems for modern-day PCs.

It is important to note that while anti-virus software has offers for small-to-medium-scale businesses, not all are adept or well-equipped to provide the full-scale services that a business needs.

Thus, software companies like Norton, Avast, McAfee, AVG, ESET NOD 32, Bitdefender, Webroot, and others are not handling cybersecurity the way Iron Range Cyber does. The software mentioned are more for personal computers than businesses.

However, Iron Range Cyber is known for being a cybersecurity provider, and it lines up with the likes of Kaspersky, Microsoft, IBM, Kaseya, Cloudflare, and more.

These companies are also known to provide a "tailor fit" service for cybersecurity and protection, which focuses on a clientele for SMBs and large corporations. However, it is known that Microsoft, Kaseya, and Cloudflare were hit by a malware attack in the past months and years, making them a vulnerable company now.

Iron Range Cyber still upholds effective and reliable protection and service to its users, and it brings a customizable and budget-friendly service with top-notch security for all needs.

Iron Range Cyber Pros

Ideal for customizable concerns regarding cybersecurity

Budget-friendly for constraints and allocation

Plenty of cybersecurity features for protection, safety, and privacy

Brings clarity to the client's cybersecurity posture and program

Solves cybersecurity challenges at a single, fixed monthly price

Achieves real and measurable risk reduction

Massive portfolio of services and program

Trusted by known cybersecurity apps

Service guarantee for users

Assessment and recommendations for further steps

Comprehensive risk assessment

Iron Range Cyber Cons

No 24/7 support

The platform is hard to navigate at first

Lacks other tools for basic needs

Iron Range Cyber: How To Start Your Cyber Security Journey

Thinking about taking your security to the next level but don't know where to start? Iron Range Cyber offers a free risk assessment for all conducted by Iron Range Cyber's CISOs and provides insightful takes on the needed cyber protection of clients and their business.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.