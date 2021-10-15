A "Metroid Dread" bug has been causing players much frustration because it prevents players from progressing the game by suddenly shutting it down.

Nintendo has already apologized for the bug and provided simple steps players can follow to avoid the game-ending bug. The game developer has also promised that a patch to fix the "Metroid Dread" bug will be available by October.

"Metroid Dread" is the fifth main installment of the "Metroid" video game series. It follows the story of Samus Aran as she explores a planet called ZDR and avoids being detected by robots called the EMMI.

"Metroid Dread" Bug Shuts Down Game

A "Metroid Dread" bug has been stopping players from progressing in the game by suddenly shutting it down before showing an error message.

According to a report by IGN, "The bug itself sees the game closing down with the message 'The software was closed because an error occurred.'"

The bug actually happens near the end of "Metroid Dread," which adds to players' frustration when it does happen. Per a post on the Nintendo support page, the error occurs when a "player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map."

It is then that the game will automatically shut down, and the error message will appear.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Has a Door That Instantly Kills Players

Nintendo Promises Patch for Bug

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience.



Learn more, including how to avoid the bug:https://t.co/iy1dDmOcJ7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2021

Video game developer Nintendo has since apologized for the inconvenience the troublesome "Metroid Dread" bug has caused.

The company has also promised that a patch that will fix the bug will be available by October.

While waiting for the arrival of the patch that will fix the error, Nintendo has also provided a few simple steps the players can follow to avoid the game-shutting bug.

According to the post on the Nintendo support page, players should restart the game first. Prior to playing the aforementioned sequence and destroying the door, Nintendo says that players should remove the door icon map marker.

Once the patch is available this month, Nintendo advises players to update the game before playing.

What is 'Metroid Dread'?

Metroid Dread is an action-adventure game that was recently released on Oct. 8. The game has been developed by MercurySteam and Nintendo and is playable on the Nintendo Switch console.

"Metroid Dread" follows the story of a character named Samus Aran. Samus Aran is a bounty hunter who is exploring a planet called ZDR. Progressing through the game allows players to update the character's weapons and suit.

Players make sure that Samus Aran remains undetected by the EMMI robots in the game. Should she be detected and killed, it is game over for the player.

The game is the fifth main installment in the "Metroid" series.

Also Read: The Secret 'Metroid Prime 4' Developer For Nintendo Switch Finally Revealed: You Wouldn't Have Guessed It

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.