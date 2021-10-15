"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" version 2.0 update was regarded to be the "final update" of the title for the Nintendo Switch, and this is after only its release from March 2020. The "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Direct event earlier has given the gamers and fans a lot of new additions, as it is a major release by the developers.

The Nintendo Switch would not be the same anymore, especially if speculations and rumors are true that the "Animal Crossing's" final update would be Version 2.0, or the latest release. There has been a lot that gamers have looked forward to within the sim game, and it was the arrival of different canon characters, as well as island upgrades.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0: Final Update?

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has recently concluded its short but packed Direct event earlier today, and it brings a lot of changes to the game, which is unexpected from them. Updates from the game usually bring only a few new features and additions to the island, but Version 2.0 is unlike any other.

A Nintendo of America executive has said that it is something that fans and gamers do not want to miss, and despite it being an invitation for all to witness the event, it also seems like a premonition.

Premonition, why? That is because there are rumors that say Nintendo's popular simulation game would no longer continue updating the games in the future, at least in major drops. Game Rant reports that there were speculations that "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Version 2.0 would be the last major update the game would bring.

It was said that this drop was unusual for Nintendo and that it may signify that its major update is something to give gamers a last "hurrah" before it seizes future releases.

Read Also: Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Seven Disc Soundtrack Available on Amazon, Upcoming Events Revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 2.0: Update Features

It is important to note that nothing said above is in final or confirmed by Nintendo, as the Direct event has only talked about the upcoming features of "Animal Crossing," and it is massive.

The game has released a new video, separate from the Direct event, and it brings the new features to the next version that would be available for free.

Brewster and The Roost cafe, Kapp'n, and the mysterious island adventure, Tortimer, and the Harv Island, Tom Nook, and more are bringing new content to the island, something to look forward to for November 5.

Not to mention the Happy Home Paradise DLC too.

What to Expect on the future of Animal Crossing?

The future of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" would not be a "forgotten game," it is just that these speculations suspect that there would be no more updates that would stick.

Sure, there would be limited-time offers and event specials to celebrate the different holidays or happenings in the world, but not something that would be permanent to the game like an update.

Nevertheless, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" brings new features to Version 2.0, and nothing is confirmed as of now for the future of the game.

Related Article: 'Animal Crossing New Horizons' Guide: What Are the Rarest Fish in the Game and How to Acquire the Golden Shovel





This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.