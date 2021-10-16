(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) MacBook Pro

Apple's next event is called "Unleashed," and it is expected that the tech giant will showcase its new line of MacBooks. The event can be streamed, and it will take place on Oct. 18 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.

Apple's Unleashed Event

After revealing the iPhone 13 smartphone at its event last month, Apple is expected to reveal the upgraded version of its MacBook Pro on Oct. 18, according to MacRumors.

Aside from the MacBook Pro, an upgraded version of the Mac Mini is also expected to be revealed, and fans may finally see the AirPods 3, which has been rumored to be released by Apple for a long time now.

How to Watch the Apple Event

You can watch the event online on Oct. 18. The event will begin at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Standard time, and it will be available to stream on the Apple TV app, Apple.com, and on Apple's official YouTube account.

All major browsers, like Firefox, Safari, and Google Chrome, can stream the event through Apple.com. You can also view the event live through the dedicated Apple TV app.

The Unleashed event will be on YouTube too, but according to Business Insider, there might be a bit of a delay when watching the event on the platform. It is best to go directly to Apple's site to avoid any delay.

What to Expect at the Event

A couple of Apple products are rumored to make an appearance during the company's online event, but a new MacBook Pro is expected to be the event's highlight, according to ZDNet.

According to Bloomberg, the updated MacBook Pro will be fitted with an upgraded version of Apple's M1 processor instead of the usual Intel chip.

The new laptop is said to have 14-inch and 16-inch display options. It will also come with a MagSafe charger and an HDMI port.

The Touch Bar that is located at the top of the keyboard on the current MacBook Pro models can be removed in the redesign.

The current Mac Mini desktop computer is already equipped with an MI processor, but a more powerful version of the device is also expected to be announced at the event.

Apple could launch the third iteration of the AirPods is expected too. The AirPods 3 are expected to have shorter stems and are rumored to have updated charging cases.

When to Watch the Event

In Honolulu, Hawaii, the event will stream at 7:00 A.M. Hawaiian Standard Time; in California, it will be at 10 A.M. Pacific Standard Time; in Arizona, it will be at 10 A.M. Mountain Time; in Canada, it will be at 10 A.M. local time, and in Texas, it will be at 12:00 P.M. at Central Time.

In New York, the event will stream at 1 P.M. Eastern Standard Time, in Brazil at 2 P.M. local time, in the United Kingdom at 6:00 P.M. local time, in South Africa at 7:00 P.M. local time, in Russia at 8:00 P.M. local time, and in Finland at 8:00 P.M. local time.

In Turkey, the event will stream 8:00 P.M. local time, in the United Arab Emirates at 9:00 P.M. local time, in India at 10:30 P.M. local time, in Indonesia 12:00 A.M. on Oct. 19, in China at 1:00 A.M. on Oct. 19, in Singapore at 1:00 A.M. on Oct. 19, and in Australia at 1:00 A.M. on Oct. 19.

