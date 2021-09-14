(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Apple store

The Apple Event 2021 has officially introduced several high-anticipated devices. From the newest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, down to the latest programs and software.

Apple's iPhone 13

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini devices. The iPhone 13 will have a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 13 mini will have a 5.4-inch screen. Both have dual-camera systems which are plastered diagonally.

Both phones will run the A15 Bionic chip and will have longer-lasting batteries. Apple stated that the iPhone 13 would last at least 2.5 hours longer than the usual iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 mini will last 1.5 hours longer than its predecessor.

With its five-core CPU, it will have 50% faster graphics that gamers will love. The devices will have a Super Retna XDR display for a brighter and faster refresh rate, according to MacRumors.

The other updates include a better display, an updated 5G chip, and a Cinematic Mode feature. The iPhone 13 mini will cost $699 for 128GB storage will the iPhone 13 will cost $799 for 128GB storage. It will also come in pink, blue, white, red, and black.

As for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with a camera system that has a 77mm telephoto lens and an optical zoom feature. It also has wide and ultrawide cameras.

The Pro version costs $999 while the Pro Max costs $1,099, respectively. It will come in gold, graphite, silver, and blue, according to CNET.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is slimmer and has a wider screen than the Watch Series 6. It has a 20% larger display than its predecessor, and it can display 50% more text. It also has a full keyboard that you can either tap or swipe to operate.

The Watch will also come with several new features, including new activities like bike rides. It will also include automatic detection when a bike ride starts or when the rider falls off the bike.

The Watch Series 7 will cost $399, and it will be available either in October or November, according to CNBC.

Apple Fitness+ Program

The Fitness+ program is designed to work with the Apple Watch. It now has numerous new features, including meditation, a new workout program for the snow season, and group workouts that can accommodate up to 30 people.

The Fitness+ program will be available in 15 new countries, and there will be subtitles in up to 6 languages. It will be launched in November.

Apple iPad

The latest iPad device has a 10.2-inch screen, and it is equipped with a powerful A13 chip. Its performance is 20% faster than the previous iPad.

Apple stated that the new iPad device is faster than a Chromebook. It also comes with a 12MP ultrawide camera which can be adjusted and used as the front-facing camera. It can be helpful during FaceTime video calls.

The iPad also supports Apple accessories, including the first-generation Apple Pencil. It has a True Tone feature, which means the screen's color can be adjusted through ambient lighting.

The new iPad costs $329 for 64GB storage. Pre-orders will begin on Sept. 14, and the shipping will start next week.

