(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Tokens.com Buys 50% of Virtual Real-Estate Firm Metaverse Group Worth Over $1.6 Million

Tokens.com buys a whopping 50% of virtual real-estate firm Metaverse Group worth more than $1.6 million. The publicly-listed cryptocurrency and blockchain investment firm known as Tokens.com announces its landmark agreement to buy 50% stake in the metaverse real estate firm known as the Metaverse Group in a deal that is worth more than $1.6 million.

Tokens.com on Capitalizing on the Purchase

According to CoinTelegraph, Tokens.com is now expected to capitalize on the purchase, which is now reportedly the largest purchase of a virtual real estate firm, through the development of asset opportunities. This is for public retail investors that are now looking to gain greater exposure to the said non fungible token or NFT as well as decentralized finance, or DeFi, assets.

The Metaverse Group now operates a service that is in service akin to a whole traditional real estate firm in that it actually engages in property development, acquisition, and management. This is in addition to marketing and promotional services.

NFTs and Other Technologies on Metaverse

The group, however, differs immensely due to its own adoption of blockchain technology, gaming, and NFTs as well as a number of other technologies that compromise the said metaverse. The true definition of the metaverse, as of the moment, is still evolving to a whole unified consensus, at least.

The technology is now considered to be a three-dimensional virtual environment where users will be able to interact, socialize, and even progress. Fortnite and Roblox have reportedly given them some insight into the world. A metaverse developer is now launching an NFT-focused blockchain known as Wakatta.

Meteverse Group Games

The Metaverse Group now owns a collection of other well-regarded plots of land and properties in a number of the world's most popular metaverse games like Decentraland, The Sandbox, and even Somnium Space among a few others. This is with their global headquarters located in the Crypto Valley of Decentraland.

CEO of Tokens.com, Andrew Kiguel, shared a number of insights into the potential impact of the said space. It was noted that the Metaverse is a game-changer for how certain advertisers and brands would market their products. Binance notes that cryptocurrency is a great fit for the metaverse as a next-generation reality where people can integrate themselves into.

Virtual Cities and Its Potential

As even more people congregate in the said virtual cities, the land now becomes more sought after for its own ability to reach a whole new global demographic. The said Metaverse Group has quite the potential in order to be a major landlord and developer through using the exact same strategies used by certain physical real estate managers.

A month before, the tech behemoth Facebook actually advanced upon their own intentions in order to build a metaverse with the launch of a whole $50 million research as well as development fund, as reported by Reuters. The company also expressed its ambitions to construct what was noted as a fully-fledged virtual world which would include a panoply of products and services within a whole timespan of decades.

