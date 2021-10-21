Donald Trump, the former president of the United States said that he is planning to create his own social media app that could compete with the tech titans.

The upcoming platform called TRUTH Social will be made to fight with one aim: stand up to the tyranny of big tech companies.

Donald Trump to Establish TRUTH Social

According to a report by USA Today on Wednesday, Oct.20, the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) will unveil the $1.7 billion transactions for the approaching social media platform.

Through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Group, it will now become a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq.Trump will be the chairman of the new company.

In line with the creation of the Truth Social, the group aims to fight the liberal media consortium.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," Trump said in a report by USA Today.

Earlier this 2021, Trump faced several bans imposed by social media companies. The decision came after he wrote posts about the US Capitol riot that took place on Jan.6.

TRUTH Social to Fight Social Media Tyranny

After receiving the ban, Trump announced that there's a possibility that he would create his own platform that could match Twitter and Facebook.

In another article written by CNBC, Truth Social is now open for pre-orders. To begin with, you need to open the Apple App store and you can now access the app's beta version.

The recent press release said that those invited users could use the TRUTH Social's beta next month. The official launch of the application is expected to happen in Q1 2022.

In addition, it was stated in the release that TMTG eyes rolling out its service that would focus on bringing "non-woke" news, podcasts, and more.

For more information about TRUTH Social, you can visit its terms of service to know how the policies would affect your legal rights.

Read Also: [UPDATE] Donald Trump Social Media App Features All Freedom, No Cancel Culture, Says His Former Campaign Manager

Donald Trump Wants His Account Back

Earlier this month, Trump filed a lawsuit against Twitter to retrieve this account. According to the former president, the social media giant was subjecting him to censorship.

Moreover, he believed that his Twitter account is a reliable source of information covering government issues. It also serves as his outlet where he could voice his own opinion about a particular subject.

Besides Twitter, Trump also wanted to sue many tech giants such as YouTube, Facebook, and Google. He complained that the said social media firms were censoring his claims.

At the time of publication, Trump also called Facebook a "state actor" following his argument that it should not be considered as a private company.

In June, Trump finally shut down his "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," platform in the form of a WordPress blog site. He came up with the decision after finding out that it was lacking reader engagement.

Related Article: Donald Trump 'Social Media' App: Things You Should Know About the 'Game-Changer'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.