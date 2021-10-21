Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), the industry-standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that in 2021 it securely erased 54 million IT assets and other data-bearing devices to prevent 68.2 million KG in electronic equipment waste from going to landfill, with a pre-use carbon footprint of 5.6 billion KG. The data is based on customers' information and was revealed today in Blancco's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The ESG report is a comprehensive overview of the metrics and policies material to Blancco Technology Group. In the report, Blancco demonstrates its initiatives in promoting a positive social and environmental impact. Blancco outlines its ESG accreditations and how it is shaping its approach to sustainability, aligning its objectives with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

READ ALSO: Apple Watch Guide: How To Unpair Watch And iPhone, Erase Contents,And Remove Payment Cards

Through the secure erasure of data-bearing assets, Blancco enables businesses to minimize their carbon emissions, keeping functional hardware in the circular economy and reducing the need for physical destruction. Blancco engaged with a consultancy to carry out a carbon audit, to better understand its own impact on the environment and where improvement could be made. The report revealed that Blancco's 12-month CO2e emissions for 2020 decreased by 77%, compared with 2019.

A reduction in business travel and the adoption of flexible working during the pandemic influenced this decrease. However, Blancco is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and while some business travel will resume, Blancco has assessed the opportunity for several board meetings to be held, virtually reducing the need for transatlantic flights. Flexible working will be maintained, and one UK office has been closed to continue to pursue emissions reduction. Where possible, Blancco encourages sustainable resource use across its employee base and is considering green energy suppliers for its offices.

Blancco also highlights its work to promote inclusivity, diversity, connectedness, and its role in improving engagement with employees and the local community. It has worked hard to create an open and honest culture, rolling out several global initiatives to promote mindfulness and employee well-being.

The past year also saw Blancco collaborate with WANDisco, the global data company, in the U.K.'s Laptop for Kids Campaign. The pandemic exacerbated digital inclusion issues, and many students were left without access to technology to continue with their education during extended periods of homeschooling. The campaign has sourced more than 14,000 devices to date and put them in the hands of families in need. Through donations of free driver eraser licenses, Blancco securely erased over 2,500 donated used digital devices, with that number rising daily.

Blancco has continued to support its customers in maintaining high standards in business ethics and ensuring robust governance practices, including customer data security when using Blancco solutions.

The 2021 ESG report was developed in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) Software & IT Services standard, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To understand more about how Blancco enables companies to engage with the circular economy, support its employees and local communities, and maintain best in class governance practices, read the full 2021 ESG report here: 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

RELATED ARTICLE: Data Security in a Nutshell: What You Must Know and Understand

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.