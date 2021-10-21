Donald Trump's TRUTH account is confirmed to have been hacked. This issue happened even before the new social media platform received its Beta launch this coming November.

The former president of the United States confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that he and his team would launch his own social media company called Trump Media & Technology.

On the other hand, there would also be the official social media app, TRUTH Social.

He added that in the upcoming beta launch, only invited individuals can access the new online platform. But, the former POTUS explained that interested users can create their own TRUTH accounts once the complete rollout takes place, which is expected to happen as early as 2022.

But, it seems like there could be some issues since Trump's own account was already hacked by cybercriminals even before the nationwide launch happened.

Trump's TRUTH Account Now Hacked!

According to News Week's latest report, the official TRUTH Social account of the recent U.S. leader was breached. The one who noticed the security issue is Drew Harwell, a tech journalist from The Washington Post.

"The 'donaldjtrump' account of Trump's TRUTH Social has already been hacked," said the reporter via his official Twitter account.



Drew even posted a screenshot of the hackers' post using Trump's official TRUTH account. If you will visit his latest tweet, you will see that the hackers pinned an NSFW photo of a pig.

The "donaldjtrump" account of Trump's TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021

Right now, Harwell's latest Twitter post was able to generate more than 3,8000 likes and 850 retweets. Because of the new account breach, Drew criticized the upcoming online platform of Trump, saying that the site hasn't been officially launched yet, but it is already vulnerable.

The former U.S. president is just one of the victims of various online attackers. Aside from different social media platforms, hackers are also targeting large companies.

In other news, the U.S.-based candy company was also attacked by massive ransomware.

TRUTH Social's Main Goal

CNBCTV18 explained that the main goal of the upcoming TRUTH Social is to combat big tech companies, such as Facebook and other social media platforms.

Trump claimed that he and his new social media website would fight against the "tyranny" of giant firms, allegedly silencing opposing residents in the United States.

