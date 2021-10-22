Razer is adding more RGB gaming PC components to allow its users to complete their colorful desk setup with new liquid coolers, PC, fans, and Power Supply Units or PSUs.

Razer Adds MORE RGB Gaming PC Components

As per IGN, the latest RGB-filled lineup of the gaming firm includes a Razer Hanbo liquid cooler, Razer Katana power supply or PSU, and a Razer Kunai PC case fans.

Not to mention that all these new gaming PC components support aRGB lighting, as well as Razer Synapse.

The latest RGB PC components of Razer come after the release of its also RGB-lit Zephyr Smart Mask.

This time around, Razer wants to pull off more RGBs to your gaming desktop setup, as if what is currently available is still not enough.

Razer Hanbo Liquid Cooler

According to the latest report of NotebookCheck, Razer has collaborated with Asetek to manufacture its RGB Razer Hanbo all-in-one cooler.

The pump of the Hanbo Liquid Cooler sports customizable RGB lights, along with two radiator sizes, 240mm and 360mm options.

Although the liquid cooler of Razer is expected to release next month, or in November to be exact, its prices remain to be seen.

Razer Katana Power Supply

Meanwhile, the RGB-lit Power Supply Unit of Razer not only comes with multiple configurations, but it is fully modular as well.

The three configurations of the Razer Katana start at 750W, 1,200W, and the top-of-the-line option, a 1,600W model.

And, of course, all of these options come with an RGB fan, as well as a Chrome integration.

The RGB PSUs are expected to launch in the early months of 2022. For now, its price has yet to be unveiled.

Razer Kunai PC Fans

Aside from the aRGB LED lights of the Razer Kunai, this PC case fans vows to provide an impressive performance without being too noisy.

What's more, the Kunai has two size options to choose from, 120-millimeter and 140-millimeter models. Not to mention that these case fans for PCs also provide support for hydraulic bearing technology.

Meanwhile, the first PWM Modular Fan Controller of Razer could work with a total of eight Razer Kunai models, which could be customized with Synapse's curve control options.

The PC fans retail at a price tag of $44.99, whereas the PWM Modular Fan Controller sells at $49.99.

On top of that, both the fans and the controller will initially be exclusive to the website of Razer in the United States.

