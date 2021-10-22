The Hasbro Pulse Con is returning this 2021. It brings a 2-day event that would focus on the upcoming releases of the famous multimedia conglomerate brand focused on children of all ages. Different announcements will take place here, and it would include special guest appearances from music icons, artists, personalities, and more.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021

Hasbro fans unite! The Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is returning with its 2-day event this October 22 to 23 right at the comfort of one's home via a live stream event that would feature the new content of the company. It brings a lot of new offers for all ages that have enjoyed the content of Hasbro, which the company aims to bring new updates now.

The event is focused on the US, UK, and Canada regions only, but it still can be live-streamed via its YouTube channel, worldwide.

The Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is also for a good cause, as for every viewer of Hasbro Pulse Con, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots up to 50,000 pieces. Marine Toys for Tots helps bring hope and joy to America's less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.

The event would focus on celebrating the company's iconic brands through engaging panels, exclusive content drops, over 50 new product reveals, celebrity appearances, exclusive Hasbro Pulse Premium Member opportunities, fan interactivity, and more.





Jackie Jennings from SYFY Wire on-air correspondent and Khleo Thomas, actor, influencer, artist, and entrepreneur, will co-host the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021

Hasbro Pulse Con 2021: What to Expect

Day 1 Panel: (Friday, October 22, starting at 11 AM ET)

Power Rangers

Ghostbusters

Transformers

Star Wars via Haslab, and more

Day 2 Panel: (Saturday, October 23, starting at 11 AM ET)

G.I. Joe

Avalon Hill

Fortnite Hasbro

Nerf LMTD

Nerf Ultimate Challenge

MAGIC: The Gathering

Hasbro Marvel Legends

The very best of what Hasbro is all about is having a spotlight in the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021, and it would bring a 2-day jampacked event that would focus on what is coming for the company. Power Rangers would be the top release of this convention and its many focuses from the company, including the Eltarian War.

Transformers, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, Avalon Hill, Nerf, Star Wars, and Marvel Legends are also to be featured here.

Music is alive on Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 as well, as rock band Weezer and Transformers legend Vince DiCola are coming to provide their musical performance to the fans.

Hasbro's Offer to the Public

The Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 is bringing a lot to the table, and this is what the public has missed out on the days that the company has been lull over the past year during the pandemic. However, that is not stopping them from bringing new content and offers that fans of all ages would enjoy and look forward to.

The live stream can be viewed via YouTube Live or Hasbro Pulse Con 2021's website.

