NASA Artemis 1 Mission to Launch 'Mega-Moon Rocket' in 2022

NASA's Artemis 1 mission is set to launch its "mega-moon rocket," the Space Launch System, in early 2022 after successfully mounting the Orion spacecraft to it.

As per the latest report of Space.com, NASA's Artemis 1 mission will be launching the first rocket to the moon since the Apollo mission way back in 1969.

It is worth noting that the Space Launch System rocket was first scheduled to launch next month, or in November to be precise. However, NASA officials are now saying that the "mega-Moon rocket" is set to fly on Feb. 12, 2022.

The launch of the Space Launch System rocket will be the first uncrewed mission around the moon under the Artemis program.

'Mega-Moon Rocket' Space Launch System Completes Stacking

According to Gizmodo, technicians from NASA recently mounted the Orion spacecraft on top of the Space Launch System rocket ahead of its launch in 2022 to the Moon.

Both engineers and technicians from the United States space agency successfully concluded stacking the "mega-Moon rocket" at the Kennedy Space Center of NASA in Florida.

Gizmodo further added in the same report that the stacking process for the moon rocket started in early 2021.

It turns out that the team behind the installation capped off the monumental milestone for the rocket just before midnight of Oct. 21 hits.

For now, the Space Launch System sits inside the Vehicle Assembly Building of NASA as it waits for its launch in 2022.

It is to note that it is the second spaceflight of the Orion, which sits on top of the "mega-Moon rocket." However, it will be the first time that the said spacecraft will go into deep space.

Hence, the program manager of the Orion, Cathy Koerner, is "excited to watch Orion work in the environment it was designed for," she shared.

'Mega-Moon Rocket' Space Launch System and Orion

The moon rocket for the Artemis mission called Space Launch System or SLS is meant to initially fly NASA astronauts to the moon. However, it is also planned to launch crewed missions on Mars and other far-flung destinations in space.

On top of that, the rocket will also be paired with the Orion crew capsule as part of the upcoming first mission of the Artemis lunar program of the space agency.

