"Sonic Mania 2" might actually be canceled after Sega reportedly scrapped the sequel after its "break up" with the developers of the successful gaming title, the Evening Star.

As per the latest report of ComicBook.com, the revelation was disclosed by an industry insider, saying that the cancellation of plans to release a "Sonic Mania" sequel has been an internal decision.

As such, fans of the said game might no longer see the highly-requested second iteration the "Sonic Mania"

'Sonic Mania 2' Cancelled?

The first "Sonic Mania" debuted way back in 2017. The gaming title even celebrated its 4th year last Aug. 16, according to Nintendo Life's report.

Since then, the "Sonic Mania" has become a massive success not just in terms of sales, but it was also well-received by most fans of the massive Sonic franchise.

It is worth noting that "Sonic Mania" was the first full 2D-styled Sonic game after decades since the game first launched in the 1990s.

With that said, fans of the game and other bystanders have long expected that the devs of the game will work on a sequel in the future to extend the glory of "Sonic Mania."

However, four years have already passed and the long-overdue sequel has yet to be confirmed. And, so far, the only expansion that "Sonic Mania" got is its "Plus" re-release.

Sega vs. 'Sonic Mania' Devs

And now, a source is claiming that Sega has long scrapped its plans to create another "Sonic Mania" title.

The insider of the video game industry known as Zippo revealed the reason behind the cancellation of a "Sonic Mania" sequel in a blog post.

Zippo wrote that the fate of the "Sonic Mania" sequel suffered from a conflict between the two firms behind the game, Evening Star Studios, and Sega.

It is worth noting that Zippo missed out on some essential details about the disagreement between the two firms, but the blog claimed that Sega of America is behind the problem.

The industry insider only mentioned that the American division of Sega ignited a "break up" with the developers of the "Sonic Mania."

That said, if the source is to be believed, fans of the 2D Sonic game should expect that both Sega and Evening Star will no longer collaborate for its long-awaited sequel.

'Sonic Mania' Devs

In addition, the 4-year-old 2D Sonic gaming title was created by small devs, along with fans of the franchise way back in 2017. On top of that, Sega had a major role in it financially.

