Nintendo Switch's N64 and Sega Genesis Controller pre-order opened after the gaming giant announced the release date of the Expansion Pack launch date and pricing.

Nintendo Switch N64 and Sega Genesis Controller Pre-Order

As per PressStart, both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers for the Switch are wireless, which sell separately for the price tag of $49.99 in the United States.

What's more, the two console controllers also sport Rumble support, which could be used on games like "Star Fox 64," sans the need for a Rumble Pak. It is also packed with a rechargeable battery that could be topped up by a USB-C charger.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers could buy up to four controllers, unlike the case with previous counterparts--the SNES and NES controllers.

The release date of the said controllers will be on Oct. 25, along with the upcoming Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

So, pre-order yours now on these websites: Nintendo 64 Controller and Sega Genesis Control Pad.

'Nintendo Switch N64 and Sega Genesis' Expansion Pack

According to a report of The Verge, Nintendo has already unveiled both the price and the release date of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, featuring the upcoming Nintendo 64 games, as well as Genesis games.

Not to mention that the said bundle will also include another bonus gaming title, the 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Happy Home Paradise."

'Nintendo Switch N64 and Sega Genesis' Expansion Pack Price

The price of the Expansion Pack subscription steeply increased from the regular tier of the Switch Online subscription.

To be precise, the former carries a price tag of $49.99 per year for a single person, whereas the latter is available to the tune of $19.99 for an individual annual membership.

It is worth noting that the Nintendo Switch Online+Expansion Pack still includes the same benefits as the standard tier, such as the cloud saves, NES and SNES gaming titles, and the online multiplayer option.

However, what sets the Expansion Pack apart from the previous tier is its additional jam-packed access to the classic gaming title from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis.

Not to mention that the bonus "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" sells for $24.99 if bought outside of the upcoming bundle.

The Verge noted in the same report that the price tag of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack enters the same range of subscription payments as its competitors, namely Microsoft's Xbox Live Gold and Sony's PlayStation Plus which both sells for a higher price tag of $59.99 annually.

That said, although the Expansion Pack is significantly more expensive than its lower tier, it is still cheaper than the offering of its close rivals.

