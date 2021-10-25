Tesla FSD has released its beta version 10.3.1 over the weekend, particularly last Sunday, after its supposed earlier arrival to the systems of users. The delay has Elon Musk apologizing to the public, saying it was due to an issue that was overlooked by the "QA fleet" or the quality assurance team in the company, as cars are constantly used by drivers.

Elon Musk Apologizes for Tesla FSD Beta 10.3.1 Late Release

The Tesla CEO has taken the opportunity of the clean energy company's release of the latest FSD Beta version to apologize for the upgrade and downgrade occurrence that happened in the company. Musk said that the issue was the power saving mode within the FSD feature that malfunctioned and has made a domino effect to other of its features.

The quality assurance team has overlooked the feature of the company and was not able to see its problems before its release, hence the arrival of a system that still has issues or errors. Rest assured that Tesla has already resolved this, says Musk, the reason for the version to now be called FSD Beta 10.3.1.

I’d like to express appreciation to Tesla Autopilot engineering & QA for working round the clock all weekend to resolve the problem — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

Tesla FSD 10.3.1: Late Release is Here to Bring Features

The FSD Beta version 10.3.1. is here to bring the latest features from the company, and it is with the arrival of a better integration to the traffic, as well as adding more users to the feature. The batch of added users is at ~1,000 per update, which is why it still focuses on the perfect 100/100 score for the safety test of the FSD.

Soon it would add lower safety scores to be integrated to all vehicles.

Tesla FSD Beta Testing for Drivers

Over the weekend, Tesla has been faced with a lot of issues surrounding the release of the Tesla FSD Beta 10.3 version, as it was faced with issues on its self-driving feature, particularly on red lights. The system has got the drivers and their cars being downgraded to Beta 10.2 for safety concerns, as the car saw its issues with the feature.

However, now the issue has been resolved, and people are back to receiving the upgrades late Sunday, with some seeing it early Monday intended for their vehicles, but now going with the version 10.3.1. This is amidst the news that Tesla and its Model 3 and Model Y cars are facing a price hike that would be the second time in succession.

Nevertheless, the current upgrade now is to make the vehicle safer and better, focused on its integration to the electric vehicles of the company that is applicable to use it. The drivers are still faced with the strict compliance of the company having a one-strike policy on the improper use of the FSD, only having a warning before removing it.

