Tesla's Full Self Driving or FSD Beta is rolling back to the 10.2 version, CEO Elon Musk announced. It comes amid the 10.3 crash warning issues that its users reported.

The controversial advanced driver assistance software of Tesla, which is called the Full Self Driving Beta, is pushing back its latest version due to a critical issue that users complained about.

Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Back to 10.2

As per the latest report of The Verge, Tesla released the 10.3 version of FSD last Saturday night, which includes tons of changes and additions in the update of the software.

Most of the tweaks in the FSD 10.3 updates concern the safety of its users. For instance, the latest software is touted to detect turn indicators and brake lights from other vehicles better.

What's more, the latest version of the FSD Beta also includes a new addition, the FSD Profiles, which could be used in different situations, such as exiting the passing lances or rolling stops.

Other additions in the Release Notes of the FSD v10.3 further improved the advanced maneuvering of the vehicle when the software is turned on.

However, after a few hours since the release of the Tesla FSD update, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the software will revert to "10.2 temporarily."

The billionaire and Tesla founder further said that it is due to "some issues with the 10.3" version of the FSD Beta. On top of that, the Tesla exec went on to note that issues like this are "expected with beta software."

Read Also: Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Delayed Due to Repeat Online Consultations as Announced by Regional Environmental Ministry

Tesla Full Self Driving Beta 10.3 Crash Warning Issues

Although Musk did not disclose the issues that the FSD Beta 10.3 is facing, its users have consistently reported about them on social media.

According to the Washington Post, the issues with the latest update of the FSD Beta were already visible even before it actually rolled out.

Just before the release of the 10.3 update, Musk explained that it was delayed due to an issue that the quality inspectors of the EV firm discovered.

The Tesla boss disclosed that the issue with the 10.3 has something to do with "regression in some left turns at traffic lights." Nevertheless, the update rolled out to its users. With its release, some of its users raised concerns about the false phantom forward collision warnings or FCW.

The Verge mentioned in the same report that in 2019, the Mazda3 figured in a widespread recall due to its crash warning issue as well, making it dangerous for vehicles following behind it.

It is to note that the latest rollout of the FSD Beta also included drivers with a safety score of 99 and 100.

Related Article: Tesla FSD Beta: Drivers Get Only 1 Warning for Improper Use Before Company Removes Feature, Elon Musk Confirms

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.