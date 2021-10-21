The Tesla FSD Beta Feature will only give one warning to drivers for improper use of the autonomous driving function before it gets removed permanently for a system. The strict measure is to ensure that everyone would be responsible for driving their vehicles, and Elon Musk confirms this by backing up what the email holds.

Tesla FSD Beta: Feature Can be Removed, Elon Musk Confirms

In a tweet by Teslarati, it talked about the chance of having the Tesla FSD Beta feature removed for the irresponsible users that the clean energy company would detect when using the autonomous function.

Here, Elon Musk has confirmed that he and Tesla are implementing this, and it is not a regular email that threatens without backing itself up. The confirmation only shows that Tesla means business and that it would not have any special considerations for the users or drivers who misuse the FSD for plenty of reasons.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2021

Tesla FSD Misuse

The misuse was also discussed by a popular Tesla blogger named Whole Mars Catalog, which has shared an email from a certain user that has shared what they received from the company. In the email, the company has given the driver a notice of what the system has detected, and it already was the warning notice that would let a user know that they have their first strike.

Be careful FSD Beta testers.



Three strikes and you're out. — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 21, 2021



It was said that Tesla would only issue out one warning before finally removing the FSD Beta autonomous feature from a vehicle. It is unknown if the user can still apply for another chance, but surely it would take time.

Tesla FSD Feature: Strict Measures

Driving features are indeed a massive complement and assistance to a person, and this is something that would help the modern autonomy industry that aims to be driving itself. The Tesla CEO initially mentioned that driving with the FSD needs no internet connection and that it should work without online connectivity because it is a feature that can navigate itself.

This only shows the dedication of Tesla to feature a function that would assist humans in their everyday drive and bring the safest possible outcome for this. Hence, this is the reason why Musk and Tesla have also decided to be strict in implementing the rule of the company in the misuse of the FSD Beta, as it is more of a privilege than a right to be used.

The recent version 10.2 of the FSD Beta has aimed to add more users into the program, provided that they have a perfect safety score before rolling out. This shows how much Tesla wants its users to be safe and only giving it to responsible drivers that would be a role model to others to use the feature.

