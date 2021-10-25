Panasonic is creating an electric vehicle battery that would have more energy to store on its power cells, and it is intended for Tesla's EVs, something that has been a known collaboration by many. However, this time, it would be the better battery, something that the company would have familiarity over, as it is the proposed 4680 batteries for long-range.

Panasonic: Creating a New Battery for Tesla with More Energy Storage

Panasonic is reportedly creating a new power cell for Tesla electric vehicles, and it boasts of the batteries to have more energy storage for the range and longevity of these power sources. Each battery is small, but when put together into a single pack, it would create enough power to transport a car from one place to another, with sufficient range in terms of miles.

The report says that the Japanese tech maker does not have plans to make the relatively cheaper power cells that Tesla has used in China, the LFP or Lithium, Iron, and Phosphate chemistry. The company seems to have focused itself on its previous release of the 4680 batteries that have LiOn or Lithium-Ion, the traditional make of these power cells.

Tesla Batteries: Panasonic is its Previous Partner for the 4680

The previously created battery for Tesla was the 4680 batteries from Panasonic, something which was said to start its venture in late 2021 for its creation and availability to the vehicles. However, there have been early versions of the power cells that have been hooked up for Tesla EVs that have already powered the cars up to now.

The Battery Day 2020 has unveiled these 4680 Batteries to be the next big thing on Tesla, but it has not yet been applied to all of its models, and its production. There still has been plenty of manufacturers for the batteries of the EV, and not to mention, the switch of Tesla China to the LFP battery chemistry, something that the Japanese tech maker has said it would not venture.

Tesla Batteries Through the Years

The batteries of the electric vehicles of Tesla have changed throughout the years, and it initially started with the Li-On chemistry that made up 18650 batteries on a pack. The company also unveiled its supposed "million-mile" power pack that has the capabilities of running a million miles before it needs changing, and that is a significant amount of range.

This only shows that Tesla is looking at optimizing its EV use, and it starts with the very basic need of an electric vehicle, and it is power storage within its body. Power calls make this possible, and every battery of the company has been carefully studied and created for its integration on the electric vehicle of the company.

