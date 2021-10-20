Tesla will soon be putting new battery chemistry to its vehicles in the coming releases, and it would be in the form of the LFP Battery Packs that pick up from the LiOn chemistry. It was said that the LFP or LiFePo integration would make the production costs cheaper for the company, but it is also said that it would have less range.

Tesla's New LFP Battery for EVs to Replace LiOn

According to Tesla's Q3 Update, the new battery chemistry of Lithium, Iron, and Phosphate (LiFePo) or LFP power pack would soon be applied for other Tesla vehicles. It would not be exclusive to Tesla China and the Model 3, as it is the new power packs that would replace the long-running usage of Lithium Ion or Li-On.

The move by Tesla was inspired by the popularity of the LFP, as well as its performance and promising contribution to the environment.

Why is that? It is because the Li-On battery chemistry uses more rare Earth raw materials that can deplete the supply once sourced for mass-produced electric vehicle battery packs. Additionally, this means that it would be harder to produce and make for the company.

Tesla LFP Battery to Be Cost-Effective

On the other hand, the LFP battery pack is more "cost-effective," as it is a chemistry that uses easier to find raw materials such as iron and phosphate. It is easier to produce, hence it is cheaper for Tesla to combine, and make into a power cell that would power a fleet of the vehicles that would use it.

LiOn vs. LFP Battery

The LiOn Battery is officially coming to an end on Tesla, as it would not only be specific models that would get replaced with the new chemistry but potentially all its other releases. The reason for this is a massive one and it is one way for Tesla to conserve the usage of raw materials that are getting scarce as they use it.

The LFP battery was said to be the "million-mile" power pack that would have a lot of power on its lifespan, and it was the battery that would replace the current use of LiOn. However, it has a shorter range compared to the Lithium-Ion battery, but it is more robust and can hold more charge compared to it, making it the "superior" one.

The cheaper Model 3 that rolled out of Tesla China was a result of the EV's battery to be transitioning from LiOn to LFP chemistry, and it has been a hit among consumers globally and locally. There would not be a significant change in range for the electric vehicle, but it would help in lowering the costs of the vehicle's production that would benefit both the manufacturer and the customer.

