Google's Waze app is currently running an early test for a new feature. The update is focused on bringing Dark Mode support to the platform. For a long time, many people have been waiting for this change to come.

Waze Dark Mode Spotted Via Screenshots

According to Geektime, there were some "Dark Mode" screenshots on its website which indicated that Waze urged the users to test the recent feature.

At the moment, the early feature is on pre-alpha testing which means only a few users would be able to access it. There's no mention of the specific number of people who could enter the early access.

Based on the shared screen grabs by Geektime, the Dark Mode could possibly roll out soon for Android and iOS users. Specifically, the company is conducting its current test for the feature on version 4.7.8 that just came out a few weeks ago.

According to Waze, the feature is still undergoing initial development which means that it won't be stable anytime. The company clarified that alpha testers could experience glitches and bugs while using it on the latest build.

Waze added that after gathering all feedback from the early testers, that's the time that it would launch the Dark Mode feature to the target platforms.

Going back to the screenshots, there's no indication if Waze users will be allowed to automatically or manually activate Dark Mode. Most probably, that would be a possibility since the app's Night Mode sticks to the same thing.

Waze said that there's no combination of Dark and Light Modes that will happen. In short, you cannot use a light-theme UI with a dark background and the like.

The feature is intended to diminish the eye strain that users experience during night usage. Most importantly, the drivers who use navigation software would likely stick using Dark Mode while the app is in low light.

Day and Night Settings in Waze

From a report by BGR posted on Monday, Oct.25, many apps have already added the Dark Mode setting on their systems. For the part of Waze, there's no true Dark Mode that users could use at the moment.

There are only Day and Night settings that will change the color scheme of the map. The said settings are only limited to altering the color but not the appearance of the user interface.

The original colors in the app will be retained. By choosing Night Mode, your navigation display will have a different blend.

Waze Alternative You Should Try

Back in April, Tech Times reported that you can switch to a new tool called TomTom AmiGO which works similarly to Waze. At the time of writing, this navigation app is said to launch on Android Auto.

While driving, it's good to have a good interface that will show you the obstacles along the way. TomTom AmiGo will alert you if there are humps, speed traps, traffic jams, and even road hazards on the road.

We expect that it would introduce more features in the near future intended for parking, charging, and a lot more.

In August, Waze announced that it would adopt a new lane guide assistance. This serves as an upgrade to counter Google Maps.

