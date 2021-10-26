Apple's M1 Max GPU seems to be a better graphics card compared to AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, according to a recent benchmark experiment conducted by Affinity. The dedicated chip will come soon for the latest MacBook Pro's 14 and 16-inch models.

M1 Max GPU's Performance on Affinity Benchmark

According to a report by 9to5Mac on Monday, Oct.25, the newly developed silicon chip has undergone a special benchmark test. Affinity Photo's lead developer Andy Somerfield spearheaded the tech experiment.

Based on the findings of Somerfield's team, the performance of the newest MacBook Pro chip has gone impressive. The organization has been running several tests since the launch of the first Affinity Photo version on iPad.

Affinity has utilized numerous tools during the benchmark test since a single trial is not enough to prove the GPU's capability. The developer made use of the Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo.

Somerfield discovered that Affinity Photo compliments a GPU with fast on-chip bandwidth and high computing performance.

Before including Apple's M1 Max GPU in the benchmark, the team previously tested the $6,000 AMD Radeon Pro W6900X which the Cupertino used as Mac Pro's MPX module.

The AMD chip is capable of delivering memory bandwidth of up to 512 GB per second. The Pro W6900X features 32GB of GDDR6 memory. Still, the M1 Max chip has surpassed the expectations of the developers even though the tech giant said that it has only 400 GB/s of bandwidth memory and 32 cores.

The #M1Max is the fastest GPU we have ever measured in the @affinitybyserif Photo benchmark. It outperforms the W6900X - a $6000, 300W desktop part - because it has immense compute performance, immense on-chip bandwidth and immediate transfer of data on and off the GPU (UMA). pic.twitter.com/iPg3L56y2u — Andy Somerfield (@andysomerfield) October 25, 2021

For the single GPU or the "Raster" test, Apple's card posted an impressive score of 32819, which is higher compared to AMD's chip which only garnered 32580 points.

The developer said that the M1 Max GPU could outperform the latter in accomplishing several tasks. In addition, this also proves that silicon GPUs are suitable for image editing.

Recently, another benchmark revealed that MacBook Pro's M1 Max graphics card is 181% faster than the previous model of the same device.

M1 Max Meets RTX 3080 GPU

Since many benchmark tests are ongoing for Apple's dedicated GPU, there's another article written by Notebookcheck about its comparison with the RTX 3080 chip.

According to the report, the silicon card could go at par with the popular RTX 3080 laptop graphics card. Moreover, it turns out that it has a better FPS performance of 309.3 compared to the 315.0 FPS of the RTX GPU.

For those who are hesitant to purchase Apple MacBook Pro for gaming, this benchmark tells that the M1 Max GPU should not be underestimated when it comes to its performance.

