Apple's latest M1 Max chip has been seen to have a much better GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The graphics card in MacBook Pro is reportedly 181% faster than the GPU from the previous 16-inch model, according to the recent benchmark.

Geekbench Reveals Interesting Thing About M1 Max Chip

According to a report by MacRumors on Wednesday, Oct.20, a vast improvement was observed for the latest Apple graphics card. The benchmark wrote that it is much better compared to the first M1 chip of the Cupertino giant.

The Geekbench 5 gave the M1 Max a Metal score of 68870. This means that this GPU could offer up to 181% speed. Moreover, the recently uploaded benchmark test involves the more advanced version of the M1 Max. It is said to have 64GB of RAM.

Interestingly, Apple's M1 Max GPU proves that it could surpass other mainstream chips in the market. For instance, the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M which is formerly used in the old 16-inch MacBook Pro only scored 24461, as per Geekbench 5 result.

Moreso, the newest Apple graphics card could still score higher than the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M. The M1 Max is 62% more powerful than the said processor.

Having said that, the recent score of the M1 Max chip installed in the new MacBook Pro could rival the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU which is used to the discontinued iMac Pro.

Apple M1 Max Bandwidth Speed

The M1 Max Chip features a 32-core GPU that could be compatible with graphics that have either 32 or 64GB of RAM, according to a report by 9to5Mac.This is possible through its unified memory. On the other hand, the M1 Pro chip comes in two options: 14-core and 16-core graphics cards.

With regards to the speed of the memory bandwidth, Apple said that it could reach 400 GB/s. This means that the latest MacBook Pro could handle many heavy tasks since it has a more high-end GPU.

After Apple conducted the "Unleashed event," the tech giant also unveiled more information about the M1 Max, M1 Pro, and M1 chip.

If you want to pre-order MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, you can visit the official website of Apple to process your order. It is expected that by next, the first units of these devices will be shipped.

Apple Polishing Cloth

It may sound weird at first, but Apple has finally launched a dedicated polishing cloth for its devices. Since we are talking about a product from a known tech firm, its price will not come at a friendly rate.

Many users requested the company to launch a polishing cloth to clean the Apple devices. According to the company, it is "made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively."

You can purchase this cloth for $19.

