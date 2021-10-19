The new Apple M1 Max is considered more advanced than the recent M1 SoC, which is the first in-house chipset of the giant iPhone maker. On Oct. 18, the tech developer unveiled the latest M1 Max and M1 Pro during the recent Unleashed Event.

Based on the announcement, the two new System-On-Chip models are 70% faster when it comes to CPU performance. This is a massive upgrade from Apple, allowing consumers to have smoother and more efficient MacBook performance.

Aside from CPU performance, M1 Max also allows the latest MacBook Pro model to be four times faster than its predecessors when it comes to GPU performance. On the other hand, M1 Pro is two times faster than its predecessors.

New M1 Max Benchmark Reveals Massive Enhancement

According to GSM Arena's latest report, the latest Apple M1 Max received its first benchmark from Geekbench. The results showed a massive improvement in single-thread CPU performance.

As of the moment, the new SoC is integrated into the latest MacBook Pro 16-inches variant. However, the new chipset was tested using the advanced MacBookPro18,2.

The actual benchmark scores of the new M1 Max and other SoCs used in MacBook models are as follows:

M1 Max (1749 single-core score, 11542 multi-core score)

M1 base model (1726 single-core score, 7740 multi-core score)

Intel Core i9-9880H (1041 single-core score, 6533 multi-core score)

If you look at the data carefully, you will notice that the new M1 Max destroyed its predecessor, including the Intel Core i9-9880H when it comes to single-core and multi-core CPU performances.

Aside from the new SoC, Apple also decided to bring back its MacBook Pro ports. On the other hand, the new MacBook Pro models now have smaller notches.

Apple's Other New Products

MacRumors reported that the Apple Unleashed Event also confirmed other gadgets and products. Aside from the arrival of M1 Max and M1 pro, the giant tech manufacturer also confirmed the following:

iOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and macOS Monterey

Three new color options for HomePod Mini

The arrival of the new AirPods 3 model

Apple officially redesigned its website

For more news updates about Apple and its upcoming products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

