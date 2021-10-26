(Photo : The Story Continues...VELOTRIC Launches the Discover 1 E-Bike)

Fresh from his resounding success with Lime's groundbreaking urban scooter, e-mobility guru Adam Zhang is on the move again. A visionary in rethinking the connections between people and their cities, Adam founded VELOTRIC with a singular mission: to rediscover your city. Gathering a talented group of dreamers, believers and doers like himself, they've worked tirelessly on the design of the Discover 1 e-bike. Although only a year old, VELOTRIC is poised to launch what may very well turn out to be a new urban legend.

The popularity of electric biking is exploding, especially in cities. Power-assist cycling is healthy, fun, often faster and certainly preferable to sitting in crowded public transportation. From long rides to short spins around town, people of all levels of fitness are ditching their cars and discovering the freedom and versatility of exploring the beauty of their cities they may have missed from behind a windshield. Both novice and expert can now experience a state-of-the-art e-bike that's intuitive, reliable and designed for both pleasure rides or a daily commute.

The VELOTRIC Discover 1 features an impressive 21700 cell, 692 Wh removable Tesla Grade battery sleekly embedded in its aluminum alloy frame. With 80 miles on a single charge, there's no running out of juice before arriving home from a grocery run or a trek to the park. Equipped with a 500W optimized motor with 65Nm torque, Discover 1 provides a smooth effortless ride even at 15 degrees uphill. The quality and capacity of these components assures the rider of a reliable green alternative vehicle --- not just a novelty bicycle.

The Discover 1 is designed for optimal comfort and ease of handling. The intelligent 3-level pedal assists with 12 magnetic cadence and speed sensors creates an extraordinary natural experience. The front spring suspension fork, cushioned seat and ergonomic handle bars contribute to an enjoyable ride for a diverse range of heights, weights and ages. The step-through aluminum alloy frame makes it easy to get on and off, and comes in a variety of colors including black, grey, turquoise, and our favorite, bright canary yellow.

VELOTRIC over-delivers on other features, as well. The integrated front and rear lights with a braking high beam function offers riders extra safety when traveling in low-light conditions. With the Shimano 7-speed derailleur, you can easily shift gears for different landscapes. Those who are stats driven will love the IPX5 waterproof LCD handlebar display. Backlit and readily readable, there's real time data on speed, mileage, assistance and status.

If you haven't been on a bicycle since you were sixteen and got a driver's license, this is the perfect opportunity to participate in the e-bike lifestyle as you improve fitness, reduce your carbon footprint and enjoy the outdoors. If you're already an e-bike fan and looking for a new vehicle or an upgrade, the Discover 1 may be exactly what you've been waiting for. With its excellent performance, comfort, great design and reliability, VELOTRIC's Discover 1 is ready to elevate your riding experience.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.