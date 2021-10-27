SpaceX and Boeing were able to develop advanced space capsules, which are currently being used to conduct out-of-these world activities. However, their Starliner and Crew Dragon still have some differences when it comes to technical capabilities.

The first difference they have is the allotted budget for each of the advanced space capsules. Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew Dragon was developed with only a $2.5 billion budget.

Meanwhile, Boeing's Starliner is much more expensive since the giant company used a whopping $4.3 billion budget. On the other hand, a seat on the Starliner also costs more compared to Crew Dragon:

SpaceX Crew Dragon: $55 million per seat

Boeing Starliner: $90 million per seat

This is just one of the differences between SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner.

SpaceX Crew Dragon Vs. Boeing Starliner

Inverse's latest report provided the actual differences between SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner. Here are their exact features:

Also Read: SpaceX Crew Dragon to Fly Russia's Cosmonauts to ISS-NASA Astronauts to Launch in Russian Spacecraft?

SpaceX Crew Dragon

Capacity: Can carry up to seven passengers

Purpose: Can be used in NASA's space missions

Size: Cone shape, 17 feet tall and just under 15 feet in diameter

Maneuverability: Can be flown manually, as well as fully autonomous. Boasts eight SuperDraco engines

Boeing Starliner

Capacity: Can carry up to seven passengers

Purpose: Can be used in NASA's space missions

Size: More elongated, 26.5 feet tall with a diameter just greater than 13 feet

Maneuverability: Can be flown manually, as well as fully autonomous. Includes four launch abort engines and two sets of manuring thrusters.

As of the moment, both of them are quite active. However, Boeing Starliner recently suffered from a launch delay because of humidity. On the other hand, SpaceX also experienced the same issue when it was about to launch the popular Hollywood actor, William Shatner, out in space.

SpaceX Fixes Space Toilet

Right now, SpaceX is quite busy when it comes to enhancing its Crew Dragon capsule. However, this rocket is imperfect since several issues need to be solved.

Space.Com recently reported that the giant independent space company has been working on Crew Dragon's toilet since they detected a leak. Although this seems like a little problem, it could still affect the performance of the spacecraft. You can click this link to see more details.

For more news updates about Crew Dragon and Starliner, as well as other new space capsules, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: NASA Hubble Space Telescope Experiences Problems, Now Remains in Safe Mode; Team Works on Fix

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.