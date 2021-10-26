SpaceX Crew Dragon is flying Russia's cosmonauts to the ISS or the International Space Station. On top of that, NASA's astronauts might also plan to fly in the spacecraft of the Russian nation.

SpaceX Crew Dragon to Fly Russia's Cosmonauts to ISS

As per Futurism, the head of the state space corporation of Russia that goes by the name Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that there is a plan to fly their cosmonauts to the spacecraft of SpaceX to launch them to the International Space Station.

The latest pronouncement from the Roscosmos head comes even though the relationship of the Russian space corporation, along with NASA and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, was not always smooth sailing.

Nevertheless, Rogozin previously invited the American billionaire, Musk, to talk over tea from his house in Russia.

SpaceX's Elon Musk and Russia

Last Sept. 7, the SpaceX founder and CEO asked about the favorite tea of the director of Roscosmos, which has ignited speculations that a collaboration between the two parties is coming.

Before that, Rogozin invited both Musk and the head of NASA, Bill Nelson, for a meeting.

However, Musk and Russia have been at odds before the recent developments. In fact, the Russian nation even banned SpaceX Starlink internet, threatening to fine citizens that will use the satellite constellation of Musk's space exploration firm.

It turns out that Russia is also working on a satellite internet constellation in their country that will carry the name Sfera. However, it will take until 2024 before the Starlink-like service launches.

Russia: SpaceX Crew Dragon is Safe

According to a report by SpaceNews, the Roscosmos head further said that the Crew Dragon capsule of SpaceX is safe to launch Russia's cosmonauts to the ISS.

Rogozin made the said pronouncements during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress, noting that he is letting go of his reservations with the SpaceX spacecraft.

The Roscosmos chief went on to say that the spacecraft of SpaceX "already acquired enough experience for us to be able to put our cosmonauts."

NASA and Russian Spacecraft

The director of the Russian space agency further disclosed that he will be discussing the matter with the Deputy Administrator of NASA, Pam Melroy, on Oct. 26.

In that meeting, the Russian space chief will talk about the cosmonauts who will fly in the SpaceX Crew Dragon. What's more, the discussion will also decide which NASA astronauts will fly via a Russian spacecraft to the space station.

