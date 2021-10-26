NASA unveiled that the Hubble Space Telescope is having some problems, and the company has put it on Safe Mode to prevent it from crashing or malfunctioning even more than its present issue. The space agency assures that its instruments remain in "good health" and that the team is already working on a fix to have it back and operational.

NASA Hubble Safe Mode: Result of a Technical Problem

This is not the first time that the Hubble has entered safe mode, and the previous one was earlier this year, where it shut down for a couple of days. Currently, it remains unknown if this is a similar case or is interconnected.

NASA has released a statement via Twitter, and the space agency said that the Hubble Space Telescope is currently experiencing some issues with its internal spacecraft communications services. Scientific observations and the study of the Hubble are currently suspended alongside this, and this is while the team is looking for solutions.

Hubble has had different discoveries, and it includes a star system that resembles a pumpkin, in time for 2020's Halloween.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health. — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 25, 2021



NASA Hubble Problems in the Past

Hubble is fairly old, and its years in orbit without being serviced for more than 11 years since 2009 has created different challenges for NASA already. The Hubble remains a spacecraft that has many functions, and brought a lot of discoveries to the world for deep space studies, with no plans yet of retiring.

NASA Hubble's Contribution

NASA Hubble has contributed a lot to the world and its study of space, as the vast universe has been a marvel for everyone, especially the great unknown that still awaits. Regular telescopes may see it as a blank space of never-ending darkness, but Hubble may see it as a potential new study to find new galaxies, stars, or systems with its deep-space tech.

The Hubble is known for contributing numerous observations and studies in the field, particularly with Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) that signify new galaxies to be forming from distant worlds. Also, it is known for its observation of Jupiter or the gas giant that has shown a lot of different marvels in the past, as well as its many moons.

That being said, the recent problems of the Hubble are a problem for all, as it is an essential and life-giving tech that has kept the scientific and space community filled with knowledge and its observations. NASA is working its best to answer the problems of Hubble, and this only shows the importance of the telescope, despite its age and past breakdowns.

