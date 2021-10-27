Apple is involved in another lawsuit filed by some university students in China. According to the Chinese complainants, the Cupertino giant has sold an iPhone without a charger.

Apple Excluding Charger Lawsuit

According to a report by Vice, the Chinese students have filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker after discovering that the product did not include a phone charger with an iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

In addition, the plaintiffs believed that there was a USB-C Lightning cable included in the package. However, they said that it was incompatible with some Apple chargers that are available. One student was able to test the charging capability of the adapter, which led to the said conclusion.

Furthermore, the complainants also claimed about the waste reduction tactics of the iPad maker. According to the students, the company was only making that an excuse for promoting the MagSafe wireless charging feature.

As for their part, the tech giant is only wasting more energy by sticking to the said technology. Additionally, they wanted the company to give them the power adapters aside from complying with the legal fee payments that could reach $16 or 100 yuan.

Read Also: Apple Almost Considered Removing Facebook, Instagram? New Leaked Documents Reveal FB Possibly Allows Maid Trades

Apple's Chargers Are Really Sold Separately

The tech titan said that the company has been implementing the charger-less selling of their smartphones as what it stated to the Beijing virtual court. The government considered this practice as a violation, Engadget reported.

Regarding the lawsuit involving excluded chargers, the students clarified that there are China-based phone makers that stick with the no-charger policy. The case with Xiaomi allows the selling of the Mi 11 model even without the power adapter.

At the moment, the lawsuit continues, and there's no decision whether Apple would pay for the alleged punishment. On the other side, it could prompt Apple to add the charger during the checkout.

Apple Hits Taiwan With iPhone Charger Exclusion

Last month, the consumer foundation of Taiwan criticized Apple for excluding the charging adapters on their iPhones.

According to the group, the company's excuse about environmental protection was not enough to violate consumer rights. The organization added that chargers remain an important accessory to a smartphone.

At the time when Apple announced its motive to reduce electronic waste, prominent leaker Ming-Chi Kuo said that there would be no free charger or Earpods on the box upon its official release.

Since Apple chose not to include the charger or even the cable, the smartphone could be rendered useless for the consumers. They could not normally utilize the gadget like in situations when they want to turn on or off the device.

In the past, Brazil sued Apple for a similar reason. France, on the other hand, France submitted a lawsuit against the company after finding out that there was no extra accessory to the iPhone 12.

Related Article: Brazil Issues $2M Fine to Apple for Not Including Chargers, Tech Giant Faces Lawsuit in Quebec

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.