Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced that it blocked 40.9 billion email threats, malicious files, and malicious URLs for its customers worldwide in the first half of 2021, a 47% year-on-year increase. In this period, the company detected and blocked 1,11,028 email spam, malicious URLs, and malware in India.

Globally, ransomware remained the standout threat in the first half of the year as cybercriminals continued to target big-name victims. Working with third parties to gain access to targeted networks, they used Advanced Persistent Threat tools and techniques to steal and encrypt victims' data. In India, the ransomware threats for 1H 2021 stand at 12.98%, the second-highest in Asia after China.

The banking industry was disproportionately affected, experiencing a 1,318% year-on-year increase in ransomware attacks in the first half of 2021, globally. The total number of online banking malware detected by Trend Micro in India is 4,497 in 1H 2021.

Trend Micro's report also reveals:

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks increased by 4%, potentially due to new COVID-19 opportunities for threat actors.

Cryptocurrency miners became the most detected malware, surging ahead of WannaCry and web shells in recent months.

The Zero Day Initiative detected 770 vulnerabilities, a slight (2%) drop from 1H 2020.

A total of 164 malicious apps related to COVID-19 scams were detected, 54% of which impersonated TikTok.

"The first step towards effectively mitigating cyber risk is understanding the scale, complexity, and specific characteristics of the threat landscape," said Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. "In addition to comprehensive protection against fast-evolving threats like ransomware, phishing and BEC that Trend Micro offers, our biannual roundup reports provide global organizations and stakeholders invaluable insights to help them build a more secure connected world."

The report's overall findings highlight the effectiveness of - an increasing need for - a holistic and scalable cybersecurity solution at the enterprise level. As threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, enterprise SOC teams will require a platform to streamline security processes without sacrificing reliability.

