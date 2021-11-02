(Photo : Mikail Emre Caliskan: Thanks to Bixos, Blockchain technologies will be accessible and more profitable.)

Mikail Emre Caliskan, CEO and Founder of Bixos: The most fundamental factor in developing Bixos is that people have access to blockchain-based technologies in an easier and more understandable way. Unfortunately, it has become very difficult to keep up with this ever-changing and developing technology.

When blockchain is mentioned, most of the time, a money market comes to mind. Actually, Blockchain is not a stock market, it is a new technology that establishes trust on the internet. It is the name of the new technology in which communities build trust instead of relying on central authorities.

Stating that blockchain technologies are still not fully understood, Caliskan: I think everyone has some knowledge and even some transaction history in crypto money markets now. But most people are not aware of new technologies and cannot benefit from it. The perception in general is that Blockchain is just a money tool.

I believe that Blockchain technologies will be the cornerstone of the internet future. This is where Bixos comes into play. Our software developers follow this instantly changing structure and become a part of all renewed infrastructures. Bixos is taking fast and strong steps towards becoming a larger company, which acts as a mediator between this structure and the user while developing the structure.

Bixos was created to offer the investors an easy and profitable way. The "easy" part comes within two sections: first, we designed a clean, user-friendly interface with our dedicated team. Secondly, we planned everything from our investors' perspective, kept everything expedient. And the "profitable" part of the process comes from our exceptional AI, contract analysts and crypto market financial experts who will be working for you.

For sure, crypto market industry has its own risks, just like any other investment method. When investors do it personally, they need a long time to get used to market. They need to learn related terms, learn how to protect themselves from malevolent persons. They will have to follow market movements, and will need to learn how to interpret them. Bixos is intended to shorten this long journey and carry investors to the end point, which is enjoying the profits earned.

Bixos create with innovation, improve with continuous learning and values "trust" the most. Offering different kinds of investment, Bixos, with no doubts, will have a voice in the global market.

