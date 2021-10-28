The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is still pretty new in the market, but Samsung is already making sure it suits different lifestyles and even industries. The company has announced the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for business.
Samsung made the announcement during the Samsung Together event on October 28.
Those with a Samsung Business Account get a free Flip Cover with S Pen along with a $100 instant credit per device for eligible devices and accessories when they buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G was first announced in August during the Samsung Unpacked online hardware event. It was announced along with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for Business
Those who make a purchase with a Samsung Business Account can also "get up to $900 bulk trade-in value per device and exclusive volume pricing," per Samsung.
Benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for Business
According to the Samsung website, those who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G using a Samsung Business Account can enjoy the following advantages:
-
Free shipping and returns
-
Exclusive volume pricing
-
Highest online bulk trade-in values
-
Up to 35% discount for the AppStack software when you bundle
-
Up to 60 days to pay with 0% Samsung Business Financing
Another thing to take note of is the Samsung Business Trade-in Program. Per the Samsung website, the Samsung Business Trade-in Program "allows customers to trade in eligible devices and receive trade-in credit towards the purchase of new qualifying Galaxy devices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G was officially announced last August during Samsung Unpacked along with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
The features of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G include Microsoft Office, OneDrive, and Teams integration, 5G connectivity, a foldable screen with a sleek cover display, and wireless connection capability to a compatible display.
The smartphone also features Samsung's first-ever Under Display Camera, an all-day battery and 25W Super Fast Charging, plus a built-in defense grade security platform and the Knox Vault, which protects your passwords.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G supports the S Pen, according to the product page of the smartphone on the Samsung website. It also has five cameras: a 10MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera, a 12MP Telephoto Camera, and a 4MP Under Display Camera.
