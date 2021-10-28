The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is still pretty new in the market, but Samsung is already making sure it suits different lifestyles and even industries. The company has announced the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for business.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for Business

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for business during a Samsung Together online event held on October 28.

Those with a Samsung Business Account get a free Flip Cover with S Pen along with a $100 instant credit per device for eligible devices and accessories when they buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, according to the Samsung website.

Those who make a purchase with a Samsung Business Account can also "get up to $900 bulk trade-in value per device and exclusive volume pricing," per Samsung.

Benefits of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for Business

According to the Samsung website, those who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G using a Samsung Business Account can enjoy the following advantages:

Free shipping and returns

Exclusive volume pricing

Highest online bulk trade-in values

Up to 35% discount for the AppStack software when you bundle

Up to 60 days to pay with 0% Samsung Business Financing

Another thing to take note of is the Samsung Business Trade-in Program. Per the Samsung website, the Samsung Business Trade-in Program "allows customers to trade in eligible devices and receive trade-in credit towards the purchase of new qualifying Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G was officially announced last August during Samsung Unpacked along with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

The features of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G include Microsoft Office, OneDrive, and Teams integration, 5G connectivity, a foldable screen with a sleek cover display, and wireless connection capability to a compatible display.

The smartphone also features Samsung's first-ever Under Display Camera, an all-day battery and 25W Super Fast Charging, plus a built-in defense grade security platform and the Knox Vault, which protects your passwords.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G supports the S Pen, according to the product page of the smartphone on the Samsung website. It also has five cameras: a 10MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera, a 12MP Telephoto Camera, and a 4MP Under Display Camera.

