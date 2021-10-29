Facebook Meta Announcement Affected Game Concept Tokens | Significant Increase Spotted

Facebook's recent meta announcement is now affecting game concept tokens. There has been quite a significant increase in game concept tokens spotted.
Facebook Introduces Itself as Meta
According to the story by GSMArena, over the course of the past few weeks, there have been increasing rumors about a Facebook rebranding as the Metaverse. After the recent announcement by the company, Facebook is now known as Meta and does not work with (-verse).
With this being said, Facebook, the social network, will still be known as Facebook. Meta is currently the name of the company that now owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus combined.
Wu Blockchain Shares 24h Growth for Game Concept Tokens
As noted by Wu Blockchain on Twitter, the overall game concept tokens have actually seen a significant increase after Facebook's name change to Meta. The highest increase, so far, over 24 hours, is StarLink or STARL at 126%.
Wu Blockchain posted a photo of 12 game concept tokens that have seen significant growth over the last 24 hours.
Here are 12 cryptocurrencies that have been affected by the recent Facebook announcement:
1. StarLink
Crypto/token name: STARL
24h Change: 126%
2. UFO Gaming
Crypto/token name: UFO
24h Change: 49.1%
3. Wilder World
Crypto/token name: WILD
24h Change: 31.1%
4. The Sandbox
Crypto/token name: SAND
24h Change: 24.9%
5. Star Atlas
Crypto/token name: ATLAS
24h Change: 15.9%
6. Illuvium
Crypto/token name: ILV
24h Change: 14.0%
7. Axie Infinity
Crypto/token name: AXS
24h Change: 13.8%
8. Yield Guild Games
Crypto/token name: YGG
24h Change: 13.4%
9. Enjin Coin
Crypto/token name: ENJ
24h Change: 13.0%
10. GALA
Crypto/token name: GALA
24h Change: 11.4%
11. WAX
Crypto/token name: WAXP
24h Change: 10.2%
12. Veracity
Crypto/token name: VRA
24h Change: 9.0%
As of the moment, it is still unknown as to the potential effects of Facebook's metaverse towards the totality of game concept tokens. For now, however, the game concept tokens have seen significant growth ever since the announcement. Analysts warn of a crypto ETF pullback after its launch, noting people should avoid FOMO.
Facebook Meta Including Horizon Home
As of the moment, the metaverse was noted to be "still a ways off", but there are already parts of it that are already here, as per Meta, including Horizon Home, the company's very own early vision for an upcoming home base in the metaverse. It was noted that Horizon Home would actually be the very first thing that users need to see when they put on the Quest headset.
According to the article by GSMArena, later this 2021, users will be able to make Messenger audio calls in VR. The metaverse is expected to "eventually" encompass work, entertainment, as well as everything in between. Shiba Inu has just launched its ShibSwapDex, which is a SHIB version of PancakeSwap.
