Crypto Watch: Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin Creator's Tweet with Face with Tongue Emoji | 'Keep Dogecoin Absurd'

In another one of Elon Musk's crypto-related tweets, the tech billionaire has reacted to the creator of Dogecoin's statements about Dogecoin. Dogecoin has been a well known cryptocurrency that has seen massive growth during the era of Elon Musk-filled tweets. Will the cryptocurrency reach new heights?

Creator of Dogecoin Tweet

The "Creator of Dogecoin," with Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto, recently tweeted out "keep dogecoin absurd" despite profile description noting "no longer on the project." To this, Elon Musk replied with an emoji of a face with tongue.

Aside from Elon Musk, another big name has also had an interest in Dogecoin. Mark Cuban, the billionaire shark popularly known from Shark Tank and the proud owner of the Dallas Mavericks has tripled his stake in Dogecoin.

Mark Cuban Triples Investment in Dogecoin

According to a story by Yahoo, the Dallas Mavericks owner had invested $500 in Dogecoin but tripled it to $1,500. This, however, isn't exactly a big investment for the billionaire at all and was referred to as "not exactly a big chunk of change."

Although Cuban has previously remained highly supportive of Dogecoin, while calling it the "people's way to pay" back in August, he actually told Fox Business that he owns Dogecoin just "for fun." Aside from Dogecoin, another dog-themed coin is also being the focus of certain meme coin enthusiasts. The question is, is Shiba Inu the next Dogecoin?

What is Mark Cuban Bullish on?

Cuban also noted that he has never told anybody that it is actually a great investment. Mark Cuban, however, has remained bullish on two specific stocks for quite a while now. This includes both Netflix and Amazon. In April 2021, he even bet $1 million that they would be able to beat the S&P 500 over the course of the next 10 years.

Elon Musk had certain recent tweets regarding Dogecoin. DOGE has even helped boost the whole meme currency's price but certain Dogecoin knockoffs that are named after Musk's pet dog Floki have also fallen after its recent strong gains, as reported by Bezinga. Dogecoin previously surged on October 14, 2021 after Elon Musk sent another tweet that is related to the Shiba Inu-themed coin.

Dogecoin on 1704 Merchants

This would include approving the Dogecoin co-creator Bill Markus' call for DOGE notes in order to be upgraded. Dogecoin adoption has also surged this 2021 as the meme currency can now be spent at a whopping 1704 merchants.

It was previously reported in September 2021, citing CryptWerk data that the cryptocurrency's year-to-date gains are at quite an impressive 4004.5%. As for the currency, it is important to DYOR or do your own research before investing in any crypto asset or asset in general.

Just recently, Gemini has burned a whopping $27.6 million worth of GUSD. The cryptocurrency was reportedly burned from Gemini to the "black hole;" the cryptocurrency previously got a -10.48% with a 24 hour charge.

